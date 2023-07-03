‘I Indulge in Faux Tan Daily – Accused of Blackface, Yet Embracing My Unique Appearance’

Unveiling her multitude of fake tan layers, a young woman on TikTok has stirred astonishment among users. While some accuse her of donning “blackface,” others implore her to cease her tanning endeavors.

Savannah Grace, a 20-year-old nursing assistant from Georgia, USA, has frequented sunbeds for approximately three years and supplements her tan with fake tan application each evening.

Adhering to a meticulous regime, Savannah replenishes her tan whenever necessary and despite facing online and public criticism, she revels in her distinct appearance.

Presenting the remarkable transformation through TikTok (@savannah_1216), one video has amassed over 219,600 views, but it has also invited derogatory remarks from fellow users, who condemn her excessive tanning.

“Whenever possible, I endeavor to avoid reading comments,” confesses Savannah. “Numerous negative remarks have surfaced, but regardless, I prioritize my own happiness.

“I derive immense pleasure from tanning and basking in the outdoors; whether it’s after a workout, before slumber, or during the mornings. The allure of a bronzed visage is irresistible.”

Although Savannah remains resilient in the face of disparagement, the onslaught of criticism shows no signs of waning.

In the footage she shares on social media, Savannah can be observed in her vehicle, showcasing her countenance and a beaming smile, all while a harmonious tune plays in the background.

The comment section has become inundated with hundreds of users’ opinions.

One individual expresses concern, stating, “Are you not apprehensive about skin cancer?”

Lauren voices her disapproval, saying, “This is not only an instance of blackface but also a form of digital appropriation… without a shred of remorse or an attempt to grasp the severity of her transgressions. Such a person should be entirely shunned.”

Another adds, “The audacity to retain the video after being called out for blackface is truly bewildering.”

Janna, with a touch of sarcasm, inquires, “Do you possess no sense of shame, my friend?” [sic]

Yet another asserts, “You’ve taken blackface to an entirely unprecedented realm.” [sic]

Frank interjects, “Immersing oneself in bronzer is not the intended usage.”

Fiona jestingly remarks, “My dear, you bear an uncanny resemblance to a Dorito.”

Another individual comments, “Bruh… this is utterly inappropriate.” [sic]

Inquiry arises, “For what purpose?” [sic]

Curiosity gets the better of Lisa as she queries, “Are you employed in a coal mine?”

Jordyn taunts, “Did your mother approve of your appearance when you left the house?” [sic]

Someone else chimes in, “Young lady, desist from such excessive tanning.”

Casey inserts, “What is most preposterous is your decision to venture outside in such a state.” [sic]

Chyanne disapprovingly observes, “Why is your tan so uneven?”

Nevertheless, several users emerge as defenders of Savannah.

Missy asserts, “I fail to comprehend the controversy; you possess stunning beauty.”

Another adds, “You exude an extraordinary charm.”

Tanya consoles, “People are always eager to drag others down. Pay no heed, my dear, for you possess innate beauty.” [sic]

“You are genuinely resplendent; continue embracing your unique self,” insists Maddie.

Savannah concludes, “My tanning practices have never posed real-life issues, so why should I allow the internet to alter my stance?

“I tan for my own satisfaction and remain completely confident in my identity and appearance.

“If anyone holds a divergent perspective regarding my looks, it is solely their concern.”