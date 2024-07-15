Petition Launched to Reverse Closure of Youth Tennis Community Programmes in London by LTA

A petition has been initiated, urging the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) to reconsider its decision to close all Youth Tennis Community Programmes (ages 5 to 16) at the National Tennis Centre (NTC) in London.

The LTA Youth Programmes have played a crucial role in nurturing new talent, offering high-quality coaching and resources that many children would not have otherwise. These programmes have made tennis accessible to players from a variety of socio-economic backgrounds, promoting inclusivity and representation.

Due to this decision, over 220 children will now need to find privately run tennis clubs and coaches to continue playing tennis and pursue their careers as tennis players.

Evan Michaels, who spearheaded the petition, stated: “After another year with no British players making it to the second week of Wimbledon, it’s clear that the LTA needs to realise that the future of British tennis lies with the young generation, not just the current elite.

“These programmes are the cornerstone of the LTA’s mission, fostering grassroots and youth tennis development, and are essential for nurturing future British and Wimbledon champions.

“The LTA management are refusing to reconsider their decision and they are harming the future of British tennis.

“We are urging everyone to publicise this petition and support our cause. Your coverage can make a difference in ensuring that the National Tennis Centre continues to nurture young talent and invest in the future of British tennis.”

The petition aims to convince the Lawn Tennis Association and National Tennis Centre management to rethink the closure of the junior programmes.

Evan added: “We want to ensure that grassroots tennis continues to thrive at the NTC, keeping the doors open to all ages, skill levels, colours, and socioeconomic backgrounds.

“It is crucial to embrace and develop future champions by maintaining these critical youth programmes and open up tennis to everyone, not just the elite and the wealthy.”

The petition page is available at www.change.org/p/stop-the-lta-closing-all-the-youth-tennis-programmes.