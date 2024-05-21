Get Dirty in Sussex

Outdoor Fun at Family-Friendly Sussex Mud and Obstacle Run

Mud Monsters Run is a mud and obstacle race that will take place in East Grinstead, West Sussex, on Saturday, 22 June 2024. This year marks the 10th anniversary of this brilliant event, and the organisers will be shaking things up with a new and improved course.

In addition to a new 7km route, there will also be an option to take on a double lap and earn a coveted 14km finisher’s medal. Not only is the route getting a refresh, but so are a number of obstacles, and 2024 will see the launch of a brand new inflatable waterslide, which is over 100ft of slip-sliding fun! The event also boasts a dedicated kids’ run (Mud Monsters Ninjas) for ages 4-12; this exciting 2km course will take young mud lovers on an obstacle-filled adventure, earning them their very own medal at the finish line.

The event is very welcoming and family-friendly, open to all abilities. It is all about having fun, and as such, there are no penalties for not completing obstacles. All runners earn a medal and get to download all the amazing photos taken of them on the course for free.

The day before the big event, Friday, 21 June, More Radio will be hosting their breakfast show from the Mud Monsters Run course. Their breakfast show presenter, Jack The Lad, will be running the course live on air along with 50 chosen listeners, all in the name of charity as they attempt to raise as much as they can for their chosen charity.

The event on 22 June will see around 1,700 people taking on the course, and spectators can come along for free to cheer all the runners on through the mud while enjoying the brilliant event village area.