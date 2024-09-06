CollabFC Launches Innovative Football Fan Social Platform in the Fediverse

CollabFC, a pioneering social media platform based in the UK, has announced its official launch, ushering in a new era for football fan engagement. The platform introduces a unique concept where 200 European football teams will each have their own dedicated site within the Fediverse, a decentralised network of interconnected servers.

The platform allows fans to connect within their team’s community while also engaging with supporters from other clubs across the Fediverse. By leveraging the ActivityPub protocol, CollabFC ensures smooth interaction with platforms such as Bluesky, Mastodon, and Threads. This interconnected model reflects football’s global nature, where fans of different clubs often come together over a shared love for the game.

“We envision CollabFC as more than just a platform; it’s a community where football fans regain control over their digital spaces,” said Diego Rocks, Founder of CollabFC. “By creating interoperable team instances, we’re fostering team spirit while building bridges for fans to connect, discuss, and share their passion for football. We’re not just another social media site; we’re building a football universe where every fan has a voice.”

A standout feature of CollabFC is its focus on community moderation, reminiscent of the golden age of football forums. Volunteer fans will moderate each team’s space, ensuring a secure and spam-free environment where meaningful football discussions can flourish. This approach not only enhances the user experience but also cultivates a sense of ownership and belonging among fans. The moderation system promotes constructive conversation while maintaining respectfulness throughout the community.

This human moderation model aims to enhance the quality of online dialogue while attracting advertisers. Many sports brands have scaled back social media spending in recent years due to concerns about hate content appearing alongside their advertisements. With a focus solely on sports content and strict moderation, CollabFC provides a safer environment for advertisers looking to engage with football fans on a platform that prioritises quality and user safety.

CollabFC has launched with 20 English football teams, with ambitions to reach 200 teams across Europe. The platform’s goal is to achieve 5,000 active fans per team, with a total target of 1 million fans across all communities. This would position CollabFC as one of the largest communities within the Fediverse, offering substantial opportunities for advertising revenue. The platform’s growth plan includes adding features such as live match discussions, fan polls, and exclusive content.

CollabFC is currently seeking funding to expand its platform, with the goal of bringing in more teams and enhancing user features. “We’re looking for partners who share our vision of a fan-centric, community-driven football experience,” said Diego. “Our business model is built on sustainability, ensuring that the platform grows with its community, providing value to fans, teams, and advertisers alike.”

For further details, visit www.collabfc.com or contact press@collabfc.com.