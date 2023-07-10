‘Our Unconventional Sleep Arrangement: Sharing a Bed with Our Four-Year-Old Daughter Challenges Traditional Parenting’

A mother and her spouse have garnered attention by revealing their unconventional decision to continue sharing a bed with their daughter, defying societal expectations.

Caroline Chirichella, a mother of one, initially aimed to be a “textbook” parent and adhere to societal norms when she first became pregnant.

However, upon welcoming her daughter Lucia, now four years old, Caroline adopted a more gentle approach to parenting, which includes allowing Lucia to sleep in the same bed and delaying her enrollment in school until the age of five.

Nevertheless, the 34-year-old writer often encounters disapproval from others who believe she is “overly attached” to her daughter.

“If I’m not supposed to share a close bond with my four-year-old daughter—my own flesh and blood—then with whom should I be close?” Caroline, who resides in Guardia, Italy, shared with NeedToKnow.co.uk.

“In the past, people have criticized my decision to homeschool my daughter, but truthfully, she is exactly where she should be.

“I teach her at home, and she has already acquired knowledge of the alphabet, numbers, shapes, and even the days of the week. In fact, she often completes puzzles designed for eight-year-olds.

“I’ve informed these critics that they are free to make choices they deem best for their own children, and I will do the same.

“At times, I do question my parenting style, wondering if our closeness has led to some dependency issues. But all children go through phases, and they deserve the time and space to grow, even if it means experiencing these phases.”

Caroline gained previous media attention for her relationship with her husband, Vito, who is 23 years her senior and now 57 years old.

She explains that co-sleeping has not only facilitated better sleep for the entire family but has also strengthened her relationship with her husband.

“Fortunately, this arrangement hasn’t caused any intimacy issues. If anything, it has deepened our bond and enhanced our sexual relationship,” the writer shared.

“Observing my husband’s loving and nurturing qualities as a father has only amplified my love for him.

“Sharing a bed allows us to consistently enjoy restful nights, which we all desperately need. However, there have been a few challenges.

“Occasionally, my daughter expresses her desire to sleep, and I am reluctant to leave her alone in our elevated bed due to safety concerns.

“When the time comes for her to transition to her own bed, I plan to involve her in the process. She will have the opportunity to select her bed, sheets, and a night lamp.

“I cannot determine at what age this transition will occur since it is not currently a concern for us. I cherish sleeping alongside my daughter, listening to her gentle breathing—it brings me comfort.

“I have no intention of discontinuing this arrangement anytime soon.”

Caroline’s upbringing in a nurturing and supportive family has served as inspiration to create a similar environment in her own home.

However, she emphasizes the importance of balance and believes that more parents should strive to be both a friend and an authoritative figure to their children.

“There is no definitive parenting manual, as each parent and child is unique,” added the 34-year-old.

“People will always find something to criticize, even if it is none of their business. It all comes down to achieving a balance.

“We want our children to feel loved and supported while also ensuring their safety.

“I want my daughter to know she can confide in me without fear or shame, and it all starts with love.

“She understands the meaning of unconditional love, and we will wholeheartedly support any choices she makes in life.

“The concept of ‘normal’ is outdated, and what truly matters is raising children with love, respect, and honesty.”