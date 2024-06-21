Jigsaw Conferences Ltd to Showcase at Housing 2024 Manchester

Presenting 24/7 Emergency Accommodation Support at Leading Housing Event

Jigsaw Conferences Ltd, a leading provider of emergency accommodation support and disaster response, is pleased to announce its participation in Housing 2024 Manchester, scheduled from 25th to 27th June at Manchester Central. This premier event gathers the entire UK housing sector, and Jigsaw Conferences Ltd is eager to connect with housing associations to demonstrate its innovative solutions.

Jigsaw Conferences Ltd’s presence at Housing 2024 Manchester highlights its dedication to delivering high-quality, accessible, and sustainable housing solutions in times of crisis. The company invites housing sector professionals to visit its stand to discover more about its 24/7 emergency accommodation services.

Housing 2024 Manchester is recognised as a must-attend event for the housing sector, offering an opportunity for professionals to engage with the latest developments and strategies. The event features a comprehensive programme, including keynote sessions, masterclasses, collaboration hubs, and networking receptions, all aimed at addressing the current housing crisis and exploring future solutions.

Mandy Kaur, Managing Director of Jigsaw Conferences Ltd, emphasised the event’s importance: “We are excited to be part of Housing 2024 Manchester, where we can showcase our emergency accommodation support services. Our goal is to provide housing associations with reliable, round-the-clock solutions that ensure minimal disruption and maximum comfort for tenants during times of crisis.”

Jigsaw Conferences Ltd offers a unique approach to emergency accommodation, focusing on efficiency, tenant satisfaction, and transparent communication. Their services include customised accommodation plans, strategic logistics management, and continuous support, ensuring that housing associations can effectively manage temporary relocations and other urgent housing needs.

As the housing sector faces increasing challenges, events like Housing 2024 Manchester are crucial for fostering collaboration and innovation. Jigsaw Conferences Ltd is committed to contributing to these efforts by offering practical and sustainable solutions that address the evolving needs of housing associations and their tenants.