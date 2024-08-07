Emoov Online Estate Agency Unveiled, Replaces Griffin Property Co.

Emoov Online Estate Agency, formerly Griffin Property Co., is pleased to announce the official launch of its newly rebranded online platform, Emoov.co.uk. This exciting change follows months of dedicated efforts to improve user experience and streamline the journey for buyers and sellers throughout the United Kingdom.

Emoov.co.uk, as a prominent online estate agency, offers a modern, user-friendly website designed to simplify the sales and lettings process. With a focus on delivering exceptional service, Emoov continues to provide the same personalised care and expertise that defined Griffin Property Co. as a small family-run business.

“Rebranding to Emoov.co.uk reflects our dedication to providing a modern and efficient service in the competitive online estate agency market,” said Nick Neale, Managing Director at Emoov. “While our name has changed, our core values remain the same. We continue to operate as a small family business, focused on building lasting relationships with our clients.”

The updated website boasts an intuitive design, advanced search functionalities, and a wealth of resources tailored to users’ needs. Whether you are a first-time buyer, an experienced seller, a seasoned investor, or a landlord, Emoov.co.uk offers comprehensive support and guidance throughout the sales and lettings journey.

As part of the rebrand, Emoov has updated its packages to offer market-leading products, allowing sellers to market their properties on all major UK portals from just £295 in advance or £795 on a no-sale, no-fee basis. Lettings packages start at £39.50.

Emoov Online Estate Agency covers the entire United Kingdom, providing clients from all regions with superior estate agency services backed by a dedicated team. The family-oriented values that drove Griffin Property Co. remain central to Emoov’s mission, ensuring a trustworthy and personable experience for all customers.

Visit www.emoov.co.uk to explore the new Emoov Online Estate Agency website and discover how it can assist with your estate agency needs.