UK Lease Options Expert Launches 3-Day Training Bootcamp

The Lease Options Mastery Academy Ltd, a multi award-winning institution led by Founder Nicky Greer, is pleased to announce the “Get A Property for £1500 or Less” training event, scheduled for August 18th, 2024.

This comprehensive three-day bootcamp is designed for individuals interested in Property Lease Options, catering to everyone from beginners to experienced investors, including current landlords seeking to broaden their knowledge and portfolio.

With only 40 delegate places available and spots rapidly filling, this event promises to be a crucial opportunity for those interested in exploring creative property investment strategies that require no deposits, eliminate the need for a mortgage, and do not involve credit checks.

Nicky Greer, renowned for completing the UK’s largest single property lease options transaction—acquiring 72 properties in a day—will lead the event. Delegates will also benefit from the knowledge of guest speakers, including Property Tax experts, Serviced Accommodation specialists, and successful Lease Options Mastery Academy students who have achieved multi-million-pound deals.

The bootcamp aims to provide a detailed, step-by-step system for discovering and acquiring properties, ensuring maximum profitability through creative financial solutions. Participants will learn how to find and engage with motivated sellers, accurately assess deals, and secure funding. By the end of the event, attendees will have gained invaluable insights and practical skills to significantly boost their property investment ventures.

The Lease Options Mastery Academy’s online training has seen tremendous growth, with client numbers doubling every quarter since its launch in June 2023.

Reserve your place at this transformative event for £397, or opt for a VIP Experience, which includes a private dining experience, for £494, by visiting bit.ly/Book_Your_BootCamp_Seat_Now.