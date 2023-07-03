Tragic Loss: Teenage Girl, 17, Succumbs to Tangerine-Induced Choking

A heartbreaking incident unfolded as a 17-year-old girl tragically lost her life due to choking on a tangerine.

Gabriela Vieira da Silva was relishing the tangy fruit within the confines of her home when an unexpected struggle for breath ensued.

Swift action was taken, and she was promptly rushed to a nearby hospital. However, despite the efforts of medical professionals, Gabriela slipped into unconsciousness.

Tragically, her young life came to an end at Hospital Municipal Elias Aguiar e Silva in Edealina, situated in the southeast of Brasilia, Brazil, on 27th June.

Gabriela’s passing occurred a mere month before she would have turned 18, intensifying the sorrow surrounding the untimely loss.

The authorities in Pontalina, her hometown, conveyed their condolences in an official statement, saying, “The city council extends its sympathies to the friends and family of the late Gabriela Vieira da Silva, who passed away on Tuesday. Our heartfelt condolences are with them during this painful time.”

Offering guidance to residents, Fire Department Sergeant Felipe Fernandes shared crucial advice on how to respond when faced with a choking incident.

Speaking to local media, he emphasized, “First and foremost, it is essential to assess whether the person is choking on a liquid or a solid object. Subsequently, the application of the Heimlich manoeuvre is necessary. Should the obstruction persist, immediate contact with emergency services becomes paramount, as the individual’s oxygen supply may be compromised, potentially leading to respiratory arrest.”