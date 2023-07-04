Scientists Embark on Mission to Create the World’s First Zesty Strawberry ahead of Wimbledon

A team of scientists is embarking on a groundbreaking mission to create the world’s first zesty strawberry, just in time for the peak demand during the Wimbledon championship.

In their pursuit, researchers are delving into the realm of enhanced flavors, exploring uncharted territory.

This endeavor aligns with the anticipation of millions of Britons who are preparing to indulge in the traditional strawberries and cream delicacy, a culinary tradition associated with the prestigious SW19 tennis tournament since 1877, set to commence on Monday (3 Jul).

A staggering quantity of nearly two million strawberries is consumed throughout the two-week duration of the tournament.

Drawing on this rich knowledge, breeders are now harnessing their expertise to cultivate strawberries with unprecedented and improved flavors, including the audacious pursuit of a zesty strawberry.

Employing the power of genomic-informed breeding, scientists at the esteemed University of Florida are diligently manipulating the texture, taste, and aroma of strawberries.

Their ultimate goal is to unlock genetic markers that will enable breeders to predict the flavors of future strawberry varieties.

Furthermore, this genetic advancement will aid growers in meeting the soaring demand by bolstering the quantity of strawberry production.

This groundbreaking project aims to expedite the development of crops that not only boast enhanced flavors but also offer improved nutritional content, resistance to drought, and resilience against diseases.

Professor Vance Whitaker, hailing from the esteemed university, emphasized, “In our quest to elevate the consumption of strawberries and other wholesome fruits in the United States, we must prioritize the continuous enhancement of flavors in novel varieties. Simultaneously, we strive to elevate yield and fortify disease resistance for the benefit of our dedicated growers. To achieve these ambitious objectives, we must employ both ingenuity and unwavering determination.”

The passage of the Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Act in March has paved the way for genetic editing in England, heralding an era of progressive advancements within the country.

