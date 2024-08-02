PSA Prime Marine Tasked with Refit of Classic Swan Yacht

PSA Prime Marine, a multi-award-winning yacht maintenance and management company, has been chosen to manage the comprehensive refit of a Classic Swan yacht.

Andrew Allner, an avid enthusiast of Nautor Swan yachts, has once again entrusted PSA Prime Marine with the care of his vessel. As a long-term client, Andrew has owned several Nautor Swan yachts over the years. His impeccably maintained Swan 53 has been delivered by PSA Prime Marine’s Pete Stirling on numerous occasions, including a transatlantic crossing to the Caribbean and various passages between the UK and the South of France, as well as around the Mediterranean. Notably, Pete Stirling, PSA Prime Marine’s Operations Director and a former two-time Clipper Round The World Yacht Race Skipper, has captained the Swan 53 in the Swan World Cup in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, and the Aegean 600 race around the Greek islands.

Andrew has now decided to downsize to a classic Sparkman & Stephens Swan 38 built in 1978, which he intends to base on the south coast of England. Having previously owned another Swan 38, Andrew is well-versed in the capabilities of this model, having completed three Rolex Fastnet campaigns, participated in RORC and other racing events, and enjoyed extensive family cruising. Despite being in reasonable condition for her age, Andrew wishes to undertake a comprehensive refit of the yacht to restore her to near “as new” condition as when she left the Nautor Swan boatyard over 40 years ago.

Due to the trust developed over the years and PSA Prime Marine’s comprehensive range of marine services and expertise, Andrew has commissioned PSA Prime Marine to manage and execute the extensive refit. After a full survey, the yacht was purchased in Greenock, Scotland, where she had been laid up for several years. Both Andrew and Pete Stirling inspected the vessel before she was transported by lorry to Deacon’s Boatyard on the Hamble River. While some preliminary work has already commenced, the main refit is scheduled to begin at the start of August and continue through to the end of March 2025, in time for the summer sailing season and Royal Thames Yacht Club 250th Anniversary events.

The refit will involve multiple disciplines, including carpentry, rigging, fibreglass polishing and repairs, varnishing and painting, stainless steel fabrication, electrical and mechanical work, as well as canvas work and upholstery. The workforce at PSA Prime Marine has the necessary skills to undertake many of these tasks but will also collaborate with trusted associates and marine trades when required to ensure the work is completed on schedule and to the highest possible standards. By the end of the refit, the yacht is expected to be considered one of the best-maintained and presented of her model in the UK.

PSA Prime Marine will be exhibiting at the Southampton International Boat Show from 13-22 September 2024 on stand J226. They will be offering a special boat show promotion of a free vessel shampoo washdown with a discounted multi-point inspection and report.

Please visit www.psaprimemarine.com to learn more about the wide range of yacht maintenance and concierge services, including a bespoke one-stop solution, ‘Prime Maintenance’.