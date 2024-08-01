Piers Day Coaching Advocates for Labour’s Approach to Teen Mental Health Crisis

Piers Day, an award-winning mental health coach dedicated to helping teens, adults, and parents, has expressed strong support for Labour’s recently announced Child Health Action Plan.

This political initiative outlines a comprehensive strategy to address critical issues affecting children’s health and wellbeing, focusing on integrating mental health support, improving dental care, and preventing childhood obesity.

The significant investment proposed in the plan underscores the urgent need to tackle the severe mental health crisis that has developed among teenagers following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows a 35% increase in mental health issues among children and young people since the pandemic began, with significant rises in conditions such as anxiety and depression. This highlights an epidemic that demands immediate and effective intervention. The plan’s commitment to providing specialist mental health support within schools and establishing preventative mental health hubs is a crucial step towards addressing this growing crisis.

The importance of financial investment in these areas cannot be underestimated. The funding strategy, which includes measures like closing tax loopholes and clamping down on tax evasion, ensures that resources are directed towards essential services rather than lost to financial avoidance. This approach aligns with the broader need for systemic changes in how mental health support is funded and delivered.

The proposed transformation of NHS services to enhance accessibility and efficiency is also vital. By expanding preventative care and increasing the availability of mental health resources, the plan aims to alleviate the pressure on existing services and address the root causes of mental health issues among children. The establishment of Young Futures hubs and the recruitment of trained mental health professionals will provide a crucial support network for young people, helping to mitigate the long-term effects of the pandemic on their mental health. Current statistics from the Children and Young People’s Mental Health Coalition indicate that over 40% of young people wait more than a year for appropriate mental health services, further underscoring the need for reform.

Additionally, the plan’s focus on eliminating dental deserts and improving oral health through increased appointments and supervised tooth brushing initiatives is a commendable effort to tackle broader health issues that often intersect with mental health. Similarly, the push to curb childhood obesity through stricter regulations on junk food advertising and the introduction of breakfast clubs demonstrates a holistic approach to improving child health.

Piers Day, founder of Piers Day Coaching, stated: “As someone deeply involved in supporting young people through stress and anxiety, I am profoundly heartened by Labour’s Child Health Action Plan. It is clear that the plan is not only designed to address the urgent, immediate needs of children grappling with mental health issues but also takes a thoughtful and proactive approach to long-term prevention and support. This dual focus on urgent care and sustainable solutions is exactly what we need to tackle the growing mental health crisis among our teenagers.”

