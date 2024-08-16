Miniatura Marks 100th Show at Stoneleigh Park

Miniatura, the internationally acclaimed dolls’ house show that has celebrated the art of miniatures for more than forty years, is set to reach a remarkable milestone with its 100th exhibition. This landmark event will be held on the 14th and 15th of September 2024 at Stoneleigh Park NAEC.

Since its beginning, Miniatura has been a premier gathering for miniature enthusiasts, presenting the finest in small-scale artistry. The 100th exhibition will continue its tradition of featuring a mix of expert craftsmen and passionate amateurs, showcasing some of the most refined modelling techniques in the world.

To honour this special occasion, many exhibitors have arranged exciting events and displays. Notable among them is Jane Laverick from Warwick, UK, who is offering a free (miniature) slice of cake to the first 100 customers each day. Kim Murdock has come all the way from Australia to display her exquisite dolls, while David Bishop will provide expert advice on wiring dolls’ houses. Additionally, Leo from Entranced Glassworks will present the show’s first-ever glass-blowing demonstration. Among the new exhibitors is Cornel’s Creations Ltd, who will be introducing their popular kit houses for the first time.

Visitors can expect to witness high-quality miniatures, meet the artists, and enjoy various special events. The show promises ample public seating and wide aisles, ensuring a pleasant and enjoyable visit.

Located just south of Coventry, Stoneleigh Park NAEC is conveniently accessible from all parts of the UK. Ample free parking is available, and a complimentary shuttle bus service will operate from Coventry train station directly to the venue.

Andy Hopwood, the organiser of Miniatura, shared his excitement about the forthcoming show: “It is such a privilege to be able to promote the work of so many talented makers. The miniatures are obviously what visitors come to see but it’s the people that truly make this such a special show. It really is the smiling faces that makes it all worthwhile.”