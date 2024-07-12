Miniatura Marks 100th Exhibition Milestone at Stoneleigh Park

Miniatura, the world-famous dolls’ house exhibition celebrating miniature artistry for over forty years, is about to reach a significant milestone with its 100th show. This landmark event is scheduled for the 14th and 15th of September 2024 at Stoneleigh Park NAEC.

Since its beginnings, Miniatura has been a leading event for miniature enthusiasts, presenting the finest in small-scale craftsmanship. The 100th exhibition will maintain its tradition of featuring a blend of expert artists and passionate amateurs, showcasing some of the world’s best modelling techniques.

To commemorate this special occasion, many exhibitors have organised exciting events and displays. Notable highlights include Jane Laverick from Warwick, UK, who is offering a complimentary (mini) slice of cake to the first 100 customers each day. Kim Murdoch has travelled from Australia to present her exquisite dolls, while David Bishop will be on hand to provide expert advice on wiring dolls’ houses. Additionally, Leo from Entranced Glassworks will deliver the show’s inaugural glass blowing demonstration.

Visitors can anticipate high-quality miniatures, the opportunity to meet the artists, and a variety of special events. The show promises ample public seating and wide aisles, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable visit.

Located just south of Coventry, Stoneleigh Park NAEC is easily accessible from all parts of the UK. There is plenty of free parking, and a complimentary shuttle bus service will run from Coventry train station directly to the event venue.

Andy Hopwood, the organiser of Miniatura, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming show: “It is such a privilege to be able to promote the work of so many talented makers. The miniatures are obviously what visitors come to see but it’s the people that truly make this such a special show. It really is the smiling faces that makes it all worthwhile.”