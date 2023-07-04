Forced Relocation: Opioid-Dependent Swans Evicted from Poppy Field

In a rather peculiar turn of events, approximately 200 swans were forcefully removed from a poppy field due to their alarming addiction to opioids.

These feathered creatures initially flocked to the farm four months ago when heavy rainfall created a natural pond in the vicinity.

However, what was meant to be a temporary visit turned into an extended stay as the swans developed a fondness for Papaver somniferum, commonly referred to as the opium poppy.

It’s worth noting that the milky latex contained in the unripe seed capsule of this plant serves as the source of morphine and heroin.

As the swans became increasingly reliant on the poppies, their ability to fly and even walk was compromised, rendering them vulnerable to predator attacks.

The severity of the situation necessitated intervention from conservationists, who undertook the arduous task of rescuing the swans and subjecting them to an abrupt withdrawal, colloquially known as going ‘cold turkey’.

Numerous birds had to be carefully carried away from the field located in Komárno, Slovakia, in an attempt to save them from their worsening addiction.

Bálint Pém, the poppy farmer, expressed his concerns, stating, “The entire poppy plant, except for the seed, is toxic. Those swans failed to recognize this fact and ended up harming themselves. I contacted my colleagues in the Czech Republic, but they found it difficult to believe. We haven’t encountered anything like this in Slovakia before.”

Radovan Michalka, a local environmentalist, shared his surprise, saying, “We assumed the swans would eventually fly away, but that was not the case.”

Conservationist Vladimír Topercer drew an intriguing parallel, stating, “In essence, this situation resembles drug addiction. Consuming a small amount of the substance causes intoxication. However, continuous consumption leads to their demise. They essentially overdose.”

Over the course of several months, the flock of swans devoured approximately five hectares of poppies, resulting in an estimated £8,580 worth of damage to the farmer’s crops.

Devastated by the loss, the farmer plans to restart poppy production from scratch, now that the swans have been removed.

Swans are legally protected in Slovakia, making it challenging for farmers to deter them from their lands. In this particular instance, authorities granted permission to remove the birds from the farm, especially after the unfortunate demise of many swans.

Conservationists relocated the remaining disoriented swans to two distant canals, far away from the allure of the poppy field.

With hopes of recovery from their withdrawal symptoms, environmentalists anticipate that the swans will refrain from returning to the scene of their addiction.

