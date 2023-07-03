Extraordinarily Scarce Ferrari Predicted to Command a Price Exceeding £9 Million at Auction — Equivalent to the Value of 47 Freshly Manufactured Models

An exceptionally rare Ferrari is anticipated to fetch a sum surpassing £9 million at an upcoming auction — an amount that equates to the value of 47 brand-new vehicles.

The vintage 1960 250 GT SWB California Spider, one of a mere 18 of its kind ever produced, holds the distinction of finishing in third place within its class during the 1963 Targa Florio, being the sole Ferrari of its variant to participate in the race.

Resplendent in a light blue hue with an open-top design and complemented by red leather upholstery, this classic automobile has undergone restoration after passing through the hands of seven different owners.

Boasting an impressive top speed of 156mph and capable of accelerating from 0 to 60mph in a mere 6.1 seconds, this esteemed vehicle presents a remarkable performance.

Surprisingly, for the same monetary outlay, automotive enthusiasts could acquire 47 brand-new Ferrari Romas, each priced at a modest £193,000, and still retain a surplus of funds.

Distinguished by its ability to reach 0-60mph in just 3.4 seconds and achieve a maximum speed of 198mph, the new model comes equipped with enhanced swiftness.

The auction for the Ferrari 1960 250 GT SWB California Spider will be conducted by RM Sotheby’s, taking place in Monterey, California, USA, between the 17th and 19th of August.

A spokesperson expressed, “RM Sotheby’s is delighted to announce the availability of the sole 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider by Scaglietti, a vehicle that participated in the renowned Targa Florio during its heyday.

“This extraordinary Ferrari, renowned for its racing pedigree and unparalleled elegance, presents an exceptional opportunity for devoted collectors and automobile enthusiasts to possess a fragment of automotive history.

“The legendary Targa Florio, established in 1906, is celebrated as one of the most thrilling endurance sports car races globally.

“Conducted annually until 1977 within the picturesque region of Sicily, the original Targa Florio course spanned an impressive 92 miles, traversing breathtaking mountainous roads and the charming streets of Italian villages.

“The race enjoyed immense popularity, attracting famous drivers commanding factory-supported entries, as well as privateers eager to put their newly acquired sports cars to the ultimate test.

“The 1962 event witnessed a fiercely competitive field consisting of Alfa Romeos, Porsches, Lancias, Ferraris, and Maseratis. However, one particular entry caught the attention of many — the privateer team of Robert Fusina and Guido De Bonis, driving a 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider, chassis 1883 GT.

“Despite being a two-year-old vehicle at the time, Fusina and De Bonis steered this former show car to an impressive podium finish within their class, unequivocally demonstrating that this prancing horse was far from ready to be relegated to the pastures.”

The spokesperson from RM Sotheby’s continued, “Chassis 1883 GT represents the second of only 56 short-wheelbase examples ever produced, characterized by its distinctive uncovered headlamps and one of just three constructed without side vents.

“Its rarity is further underscored as one of only two models equipped with a type 128 F engine.

“Following a comprehensive restoration undertaken by Carrozzeria Egidio Brandoli and Zanasi & Co. in 2016, with mechanical considerations finalized by Joe Macari in London, chassis 1883 GT now stands as a testament to exceptional craftsmanship and dedication to preserving automotive heritage.”

The anticipated price range for the Ferrari falls between £7.5 million ($9,500,000) and £9.1 million ($11,500,000).