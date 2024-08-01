Dash Couriers – The Need for the Industry to Deliver Reliable Services

Dash Couriers Wiltshire Ltd, a Swindon-based delivery company, has expressed concerns about the industry’s lack of reported reliability.

Led by Darren and Shani Moore, with Shani recently recognised as Female Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 by Great British Expos, Dash Couriers celebrates its fourth year of success in the sector.

With over 25 years of business experience, the company specialises in same-day and time-sensitive freight services across the UK. Their dedication was recently acknowledged with a bronze award for The NCDA Independent Courier of the Year 2024 at the National Courier and Despatch Association Awards.

Darren Moore, co-founder of Dash Couriers, noted: “In an industry where service levels frequently fall short, we prioritise driver welfare and accountability as core values, distinguishing ourselves from competitors.

“This dedication has allowed us to fill a gap in the market by delivering exceptional customer service. Our success is largely attributed to our fantastic team of dedicated drivers, who are committed to our mission.”

Recent data reveals the industry’s issues, with a survey by Citizens Advice indicating that 57% of people experienced problems with late deliveries. Furthermore, 31% of customers rated their delivery experience poorly due to bad service (Citizens Advice, 2023). In contrast, Dash Couriers consistently receives positive feedback for their reliability and efficiency, with a 4.8* Google Reviews rating, highlighting their commitment to excellence.

One customer stated: “Dash is growing on me more so because they have not just delivered, they’ve serviced a solution for us as a business and our customers. Being cheapest isn’t the best, being a brand isn’t the best – doing what you say you are going to do is best! If you need to get a parcel from A-B, try them.”

Dash Couriers offers a broad range of delivery options, capable of handling everything from single envelopes to full truckloads of pallets, with collections available in as little as 30 minutes. This flexibility, coupled with meticulous attention to detail and a sustainability plan for the future, has made Dash Couriers the preferred choice for many organisations, including small businesses, global brands, the NHS, and local councils.

As Dash Couriers continues to set the benchmark for reliability and customer satisfaction in the logistics sector, their unwavering commitment to excellence remains evident.

For further information, contact admin@dashcouriers.co.uk.