Companion Stairlifts Reveals the UK’s Leading Cities for Accessible Public Toilets

Companion Stairlifts has released the findings of a comprehensive study that identified which cities in the UK offer the highest percentage of accessible public toilets, as well as those with the largest number of Changing Places toilets.

The study revealed that Ely tops the list as the UK city with the highest percentage of accessible public toilets. Coventry and Chichester follow closely, taking second and third place respectively.

When it comes to the total number of Changing Places toilets, London leads the way, with Leicester coming in second. London also boasts the highest overall number of accessible toilets, with Bristol in second place.

However, the capital also appears on the list of cities where less than 50% of public toilets are accessible, alongside Newcastle, Birmingham, Plymouth, Liverpool, Nottingham, Portsmouth, Derby, and Swansea.

The research further highlighted that out of 75 cities surveyed, 51 have less than 50% accessible public toilets. Only three cities in the UK have over 75% accessible public toilets. The study also noted that Northern Ireland has the highest average percentage of accessible toilets at 60%, compared to England’s 40%, Scotland’s 36%, and Wales’ 24%.

For a detailed look at the rankings, analysis, and complete findings, visit the Companion Stairlifts website to read the full article.