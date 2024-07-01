Wunjo Guitars Collaborates with reSound: Blending Tradition and Innovation on Denmark Street

We are excited to announce that Wunjo Guitars, the renowned guitar shop situated on the iconic Denmark Street, has officially partnered with reSound, the next-generation marketplace for refurbished and pre-owned musical instruments and audio equipment.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone for reSound, as Wunjo Guitars is the first of the legendary shops on Denmark Street to join our platform.

Denmark Street, often called Britain’s “Tin Pan Alley,” has been the epicentre of the British music scene for decades. Known for its rich musical heritage, the street has hosted numerous music publishers, recording studios, and legendary musicians. The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, and Elton John are among the iconic artists associated with this historic London street.

As the first prominent shop from this celebrated music street to partner with us, Wunjo brings a selection of ten rare and exceptional guitars. Among these treasures is a Gibson once owned by a famous musician, adding a touch of rock ‘n’ roll history to the collection.

Discover gems like the 1953 Gibson ES-5 and the 1962 Epiphone Crestwood Custom in excellent condition, all listed for sale on reSound.

“We are honoured to welcome Wunjo Guitars to reSound,” said Evan Michaels, CEO of reSound. “Wunjo’s presence on our platform not only enriches our marketplace with high-quality rare instruments but also bridges the historic musical legacy of Denmark Street with the future of musical instruments retail at reSound. This partnership brings a legacy and heritage that are the foundation for every musician and provides access to some of the most prestigious instruments ever made.”

Visit Wunjo Guitars’ shop on reSound to explore their extraordinary collection of guitars. This is a unique opportunity to own a piece of musical history, all while enjoying the benefits of a trusted and sustainable marketplace.

At reSound, our mission is to redefine the musical instrument market with our UK-based platform for refurbished and pre-loved musical instruments. We aim to make high-quality instruments accessible and affordable while championing sustainability. By giving instruments a second life, we not only help musicians of all levels find the tools they need but also reduce the environmental impact of manufacturing new products.

Co-founders Evan Michaels and Lee Alexander bring decades of combined experience and expertise to the helm. Evan’s visionary leadership, fuelled by a lifelong passion for music and previous success with sustainable platforms like HELPFUL, drives reSound’s mission to empower musicians worldwide. Lee’s extensive background in global sales, marketing, and brand consultancy, with a track record of over £50 million in sales, ensures reSound’s commitment to excellence and innovation.

Together, Evan and Lee are revolutionising the music and audio retail industries. They are creating the next-gen marketplace that empowers musicians to find their unique sound and inspiration, and this partnership with Wunjo Guitars is a significant step forward in that journey.