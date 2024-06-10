Launching reSound: The Future of Refurbished Musical Instruments Marketplace

We are thrilled to announce the launch of reSound, the next-generation marketplace for refurbished and pre-owned musical instruments and audio equipment. reSound is set to transform the way both retailers and musicians buy and sell quality pre-owned equipment as an alternative to new products, all while promoting sustainability.

We have partnered with eight leading retailers and refurbishers who, through their own stores within the marketplace, will offer a diverse range of products—from guitars to synths and audio equipment—all backed by rigorous refurbishment, quality, warranties, and authenticity checks. This not only extends the lifecycle of these products but also significantly reduces the environmental impact associated with the manufacturing of new products.

The global musical instruments market in 2024 is projected to be worth $47 billion. This flourishing market is witnessing an increasing demand for refurbished and pre-owned instruments, which often appreciate and improve with time. Demonstrating this potential, one major marketplace’s second-hand section is experiencing a 50% year-over-year growth, reaching $800 million in gross merchandise sales.

“Our vision is to create the next-gen intelligent marketplace, to redefine how we buy and sell musical instruments, making great musical instruments available and affordable to empower musicians, young and old, to find their sound and inspiration to create music that sets the world in motion,” said Evan Michaels, CEO of reSound.

reSound, with its forthcoming advanced AI-powered tools, is developing the next-gen marketplace experience, offering unparalleled competitive market analysis, advanced instrument authenticity verification, and pricing insights, giving buyers confidence that they are purchasing authentic gear at a fair, market-verified price.

“reSound is the platform retailers have been crying out for,” said Lee Alexander, CRO of reSound. “We offer a dedicated space for retailers to directly connect with a passionate community of musicians and audio enthusiasts. Our platform allows retailers not only to sell their pre-owned items but also to purchase directly from reSound members, creating a new channel for pre-owned stock acquisition. For any retailer aiming to expand in today’s competitive market, joining reSound isn’t just an option—it’s essential.”

To further enhance the seller and buyer experience, only selected retail partners who meet our high standards for quality and service are eligible to list and sell items. Once selected, retailers can list and sell on reSound without the burden of hefty fees and hidden charges.