MANUP? to Host Pioneering Webinar on Male Suicide Risk and Recovery

Leading male mental health charity MANUP? is excited to announce an upcoming webinar featuring Dr Susie Bennett, who has recently completed a four-year PhD focused on male suicide risk and recovery factors.

Male suicide is a public health emergency. In the UK, it remains the leading cause of death for men under 50. In 2022, an alarming three-quarters of all suicide deaths were male. Despite these staggering statistics, comprehensive research on why men are at such high risk and how to effectively support them has been limited.

This event promises to offer invaluable insights and practical strategies for anyone looking to better understand and support men in crisis.

The webinar will take place on Thursday 18 July at 18:15 and will be held via Zoom. It is entirely free to join, and an interactive Q&A session will follow the presentation.

During this insightful webinar, Dr Susie Bennett will share key findings from her extensive research. The discussion will cover crucial topics such as the impact of societal pressures and expectations on men’s mental health, how loneliness and feelings of failure contribute to male suicide risk, understanding emotional pain and help-seeking experiences, the influence of childhood challenges on men’s mental health, and practical ways to better support men in crisis, focusing on addressing the empathy gap in societal responses.

MANUP? is proud to support Dr Bennett’s ongoing research, which is dedicated to uncovering the underlying factors contributing to male suicide and developing effective recovery strategies. By attending this webinar, participants will gain valuable knowledge and contribute to the continued funding and advancement of this critical research.

Those interested in joining this important conversation can fill out the registration form with their name, address, and email. Upon registration, a Zoom link to attend the webinar will be sent to access the session on the scheduled date.

For more information, contact manup@manup.how.