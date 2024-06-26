Endopure Medical Expands its Endothena Medicinal Cannabis Brand

Endopure Medical, a leading developer of Cannabis-Based Products for Medicinal use (CBPMs), is pleased to announce the expansion of its Endothena™ range, which will be accessible to UK patients from July 2024. The brand will feature new medicinal cannabis cultivars, including the Gorilla Glue hybrid with a ‘Chem’s Sister x Sour Dubb x Chocolate Diesel’ lineage, distributed exclusively through Endopure Medical under the product name Serene, to clinics and pharmacies.

The team at Endopure Medical is committed to delivering consistent quality Cannabis-Based Medicinal Products (CBPMs) to UK patients, ensuring its chosen supply chain partners maintain full traceability and control to adhere to mandatory compliance with current unlicensed medicinal regulations. Endopure Medical is 100% patient-focused, ensuring its medicinal cannabis products meet all quality and safety standards expected from a medicine, while also being offered at affordable prices.

Endopure Medical is continually developing a diverse portfolio of medicinal cannabis products and is working tirelessly with various global pharmaceutical growers and producers certified to support Good Agricultural and Collection Practices (GACP) as it expands its affordable range of both sativa and indica cannabis cultivars.

Endopure Medical is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for patients, recognising the difficulties they face in accessing secure and reliable prescriptions for CBPMs, as well as the burden of high prescription costs during times of financial hardship for patients and their families. Endopure Medical believes all eligible patients should have access to compliant, affordable medicinal cannabis. Its pricing structure is therefore strategically designed to be highly competitive, ensuring medicinal cannabis access for all qualifying patients.

Wilson Blaney, Director at Endopure Medical, said: “This launch is the culmination of extensive work between us and our industry partners. We are absolutely thrilled to be collaborating with best-in-class cultivators such as Gro-Vida in Portugal, who we have worked with closely to offer pharmaceutical quality medicinal cannabis, with diverse terpene profiles that are designed to support prescribers who are seeking unlicensed alternatives to treat specific medical indications.”

The initial release of Endothena™ will include Radiant (21% THC), Float (23% THC), and the new UK exclusive Serene (26% THC) from the ‘Chem’s Sister x Sour Dubb x Chocolate Diesel’ lineage, which has gained an excellent reputation in other markets such as the USA.

Endopure will look to further expand the range of medicinal cannabis strains throughout 2024 and is also in discussions with various pharmaceutical manufacturing parties to deliver a range of formats, including but not limited to tinctures and soft gel capsules.

Robin Emerson, Director of Business Development & Media Affairs, said: “At Endopure Medical, our mission is to make the very best medical cannabis accessible to those patients who need it to improve their quality of life, and this latest expansion of our Endothena™ brand is yet another positive step in that direction. We are proud of the work we have done with our pharmaceutical and agricultural partners, and we thank them for supporting our commitment to delivering extremely high-quality products which will be available at competitive prices to allow greater access.”

The new Endothena™ range will be available from July 2024.