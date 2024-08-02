Dr. Mark Hawass Introduces Groundbreaking VIP Biohacking Method for Chronic Pain and Arthritis

Dr. Mark Hawass, founder of Arthritis VIP and a prominent authority in chronic pain management, is pioneering a new approach to treating arthritis and chronic pain with his innovative VIP Biohacking Method. Operating out of the Greater Toronto Area, Dr. Hawass and his team have been making a significant impact on lives since 2019.

Dr. Mark Hawass boasts extensive qualifications in pain management, family, and emergency medicine. He completed his training in Family and Emergency Medicine at Dalhousie University in 2003, earning the Certificates of the College of Family Physicians and the College of Emergency Medicine CCFP and CCFP(EM). He further specialised in Chronic Pain Management through the Canadian Academy of Pain Management in 2017 and holds eight additional certifications in various related fields. Over the past 15 years, Dr. Hawass has invested $1.5 million in personal development, demonstrating his dedication to enhancing his skills and improving patient outcomes.

Dr. Hawass’s journey to becoming a leading figure in chronic pain relief began with his own battle. Following a life-changing car accident in 2002, Dr. Hawass endured severe pain for over 11 years. Despite undergoing surgery and various medications, his prognosis appeared bleak. Determined to find a solution, Dr. Hawass invested over four years and more than $500,000 in advanced medical training, mentorship, and coaching, ultimately developing the VIP Biohacking Method.

Dr. Hawass remarked: “I am in my 50s and more active than ever. Through road biking, hiking, and travelling, I’ve reclaimed my life and energy. My mission is to help others do the same, achieving optimal health and confidence.”

Since founding Arthritis VIP in 2019, Dr. Hawass and his team have assisted over 1,366 clients in regaining their lives, earning an impressive 4.9/5 rating. Noteworthy accomplishments include preventing 328 clients from early retirement and saving 514 clients from closing their businesses. Featured on CityTV, Dr. Hawass’s comprehensive, patient-focused approach addresses a crucial gap in chronic pain and arthritis treatment.

One notable success story is Jerry from the Greater Toronto area, who suffered from debilitating knee pain that hindered his daily activities and work. After just three visits within eight weeks, Jerry experienced an 80% improvement in mobility and a 90% reduction in pain, enabling him to resume normal activities and work fully.

The VIP Biohacking Method offers a holistic medical approach to addressing the root causes of chronic pain and arthritis. By targeting systemic inflammation, promoting regenerative medicine, and optimising hormones, Dr. Hawass ensures patients receive personalised treatments that provide long-term relief and enhanced quality of life.

As Tim Wholf, director of the Johnson County Department of Aging and Human Services, noted: “Nearly 59 million adults have doctor-diagnosed arthritis; that number is expected to grow to 67 million by 2030 in North America.”

Patients at Arthritis VIP benefit from a streamlined process, with no wait times or referrals required. Clients are seen within 1-2 weeks, and treatments begin promptly. With most services offered in-house, patients save 15-20 hours per month on appointments and treatments, allowing them to focus on their work, business, and family.

Dr. Hawass challenges conventional medical training, asserting that traditional methods for managing chronic pain and arthritis are inadequate. His innovative VIP Biohacking Method has not only transformed his life but also the lives of countless others. By addressing the root causes and adopting a proactive, holistic medical approach, Dr. Hawass’s method prevents the progression of pain and ensures patients thrive.

For more information, please visit www.arthritisvip.com or follow Dr. Mark Hawass on Instagram @Drmarkhawass.