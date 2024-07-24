A Milestone in Mental Health: Eulas Pioneers Psychedelic Treatments in Scotland

Scotland-based Eulas is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its pioneering clinic, the first facility of its kind dedicated to advanced psychedelic therapies for mental health and wellness.

Eulas is leading the way in mental health innovation, integrating evidence-based psychedelic therapies with comprehensive wellness programmes.

The clinic proudly offers groundbreaking treatments for stress and depression, marking a significant advancement in mental health care. In a future phase, Eulas plans to expand its services to include innovative treatment options for alcoholism, which is often associated with untreated or resistant depression. This expansion will follow the completion of its phase three study, expected early next year.

John Gillen, founder of Eulas said: “At Eulas, we believe in the transformative power of psychedelic medicine to open new pathways to true healing and personal growth. Our mission is to provide safe and compassionate care to those seeking relief from the mental health challenges they’re facing.

“We’re dedicated to ensuring that our effective mental health treatment remains affordable. Our hope is that in the future, these treatments will be recognised under the NHS, making them accessible to a broader population.”

Eulas’ team of leading psychiatrists, therapists, and wellness experts are committed to delivering personalised and effective treatment plans tailored to each individual’s needs.