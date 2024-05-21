MedSurvey Invests in Expertise with New Hires

MedSurvey, a leading global medical market research company, is pleased to announce that Britt Hutton has joined its team as Senior Account Manager and Lace Cates as Senior Project Manager. Their hires follow four other experienced and senior-level additions to MedSurvey in the past six months: Laurie Shapiro as Senior Vice President of Global Partner Strategy, Sonia DeMarco as Vice President of Strategic Accounts, Jordan Henry as Account Manager, and Dan Romualdo as Senior Project Manager. With a combined 79 years of experience, these recent appointments reflect MedSurvey’s commitment to investing in people with the expertise to run complex projects smoothly and bring value to the entire client experience.

These hires come at a time of significant momentum for the company. MedSurvey is growing key accounts with a commitment to building genuine partnerships and a focus on complex healthcare projects such as list studies and global projects. Recognising that these complex projects nearly always face challenges, MedSurvey is investing in highly experienced talent, providing them with cutting-edge technology, and empowering them to proactively address problems and recommend solutions.

As the most recent additions to the MedSurvey team, Britt Hutton will be taking ownership of key client accounts from the earliest stages of partnership, while Lace Cates will be leading complex projects to successful completion. Hutton, who comes to MedSurvey from Sago, brings with her ten years of industry experience, extensive expertise in both quantitative and qualitative project management, and a prior background in healthcare. Cates brings another five years of experience as a project manager at Adelphi Research, Brado, and Sago, and an additional six years of experience in the market research industry.

“The addition of Britt and Lace to our team highlights our focus on bringing together the best people with deep experience in the industry to deliver great work to our clients in a space where the complexity and challenges of healthcare market research continue to grow,” says Brian Livell, Executive Vice President of Client Services.