Marketing Quotes Marks 22 Years of Success

Marketing Quotes can trace its origins back to 2002 when it began operating as The Construction Marketing Group.

When the financial crisis of 2007/8 struck, The Construction Marketing Group diversified into various industry sectors, leading to the creation of Marketing Quotes.

The aim was to connect businesses with marketing experts experienced in their industry. The internet is vast, and navigating through Yellow Pages before the internet era was as challenging as comparing marketing companies today, given the tens of thousands available in the UK.

Digital marketing was in its infancy in 2002, and social media did not exist in any recognisable form.

David Blackburn, the founder of the umbrella company Positive Move, remarked: “When we started back in 2002, there was no social media, there were no smart phones and fax machines were still being used, what a different world we live in now. But the problem still remains, finding the ‘right’ marketing company for your business. Do you go with the top agency on Google? Do you choose the most expensive agency? With marketing, you do not get what you pay for, the most expensive marketing company does not make them the best. Neither choosing the top result on Google.”

Marketing Quotes is a free service designed to help UK companies compare quotes from local marketing firms that understand their industry sector.

We are proud to have weathered the financial crisis and other challenges over the years, including COVID in 2020.

From humble beginnings in 2002, we now support thousands of marketing companies across the UK, covering every marketing discipline from traditional marketing, digital marketing, exhibitions & events, to promotional gifts.

We have assisted thousands of UK businesses in comparing quotes from local marketing companies. The aim is not to find the cheapest quote, but to identify the ‘right’ marketing company for their needs.

Chemistry plays a crucial role in selecting a marketing company. Do they seem genuine? What does your intuition tell you when you visit them or speak to them on the phone? This is the essence of what Marketing Quotes aims to facilitate – helping UK businesses find the ‘right’ marketing company.

With over 20 years of experience, we eagerly anticipate the next 20 years, looking towards the future!