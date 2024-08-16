Buzz Studios Appoints Steve Booth as Chairman to Strengthen Leadership Team

Buzz Studios, a leading marketing agency based in Cambridge and known for its innovative approach and focus on client SEO success, has today announced the appointment of Steve Booth as Chairman. Mr Booth brings with him over 40 years of experience in the fields of advertising, media, digital, and technology.

Steve Booth is a distinguished entrepreneur, renowned for founding and steering numerous successful businesses. His career took off as a Founding Director of Zenith Media, a major player within the Saatchi & Saatchi network. Building on this success, Booth founded Booth Lockett Makin, a pioneering media operation that set new benchmarks in the industry. His forward-thinking approach was evident with the launch of Quantum Media, one of the earliest digital media agencies, which positioned him at the forefront of the digital revolution. Booth’s leadership was further demonstrated when he successfully led BLM Group through an acquisition by Havas, a global marketing services organisation. After the acquisition, he served as Global Development Director at Havas, where he drove strategic growth initiatives, establishing himself as a key figure in the media and marketing industries.

Since departing Havas, Mr Booth has concentrated on advising agencies, media companies, and technology firms on development and growth strategies. His extensive experience will be invaluable to Buzz Studios as it continues its fast-paced expansion.

Commenting on his new role at Buzz Studios, Steve Booth said:

“I am thrilled to be joining Buzz Studios at such a pivotal moment in their growth trajectory. The agency’s commitment to innovation and delivering superior results for clients is truly impressive. I look forward to working with Jonathan Orchard and the talented Buzz Studios team to further develop their capabilities and ensure they remain at the forefront of the marketing services industry.”

Jonathan Orchard, Founder of Buzz Studios, remarked:

“Steve’s proven track record of success and his deep understanding of the evolving marketing landscape make him a perfect fit for Buzz Studios. His guidance will be instrumental as we continue to scale our agency and deliver exceptional value to our clients. We are excited to welcome him to the team.”