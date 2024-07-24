ACTEXPO24: Taste the Best Coffee and Tea at Africa Coffee & Tea Expo 2024

With the global demand for premium coffee and artisanal tea on the rise, there is no better place to experience the best of these cherished beverages than at the Africa Coffee & Tea Expo 2024 (ACTEXPO24). Set in the beautiful city of Kigali, Rwanda, this premier event at the Kigali Convention Centre will celebrate the continent’s rich heritage and cutting-edge innovations in the coffee and tea industry. Save the dates for September 12-14, 2024, and get ready to be inspired, informed, and invigorated.

Why ACTEXPO24 is a Must-Attend Event

A Showcase of Excellence

ACTEXPO24 brings together the crème de la crème of the coffee and tea world, featuring top exhibitors from across Africa. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage directly with producers and suppliers, gaining insights into the meticulous processes that go into creating the perfect cup. From the lush highlands where coffee beans are nurtured to the verdant fields where tea leaves are handpicked, every exhibitor at ACTEXPO24 embodies a commitment to quality and sustainability.

Innovation at Its Finest

In an industry that thrives on innovation, ACTEXPO24 is at the forefront, showcasing the latest advancements in brewing technology and sustainable practices. Visitors can explore state-of-the-art brewing equipment designed to enhance the flavour and aroma of their favourite beverages. Whether you’re a seasoned barista or a tea enthusiast, the expo offers a wealth of knowledge and tools to elevate your craft.

Networking Opportunities

One of the standout features of ACTEXPO24 is the unparalleled networking opportunities it provides. Connect with industry leaders, from pioneering entrepreneurs to established brands, and discover new business opportunities. Engage in meaningful conversations that could lead to lasting partnerships and collaborations. The expo is not just an event; it’s a vibrant community of like-minded individuals passionate about coffee and tea.

Explore Trade Opportunities

Discover potential trade opportunities within the booming coffee and tea sectors in Africa, offering your financial products, loans, and facilities to farmers and businesses, thus driving business growth and diversification.

Engaging Workshops and Seminars

ACTEXPO24 goes beyond exhibitions with a series of engaging workshops and seminars designed to educate and inspire. Learn from experts about the latest trends in the industry, sustainable farming practices, and the art of brewing. These sessions are crafted to provide both practical knowledge and visionary insights, ensuring that every attendee leaves with a wealth of information and renewed enthusiasm.

A Taste of Africa’s Rich Heritage

Rwanda, often referred to as the “Land of a Thousand Hills,” offers the perfect setting for this grand event. Known for its exceptional coffee, Rwanda’s rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes provide an idyllic backdrop for ACTEXPO24. Attendees will have the chance to explore Kigali, a city that beautifully blends tradition with modernity, and experience the warmth and hospitality of its people.

Sustainable and Responsible

At ACTEXPO24, sustainability is more than a buzzword; it’s a core principle. The expo highlights eco-friendly practices and encourages dialogue on sustainable development in the coffee and tea sectors. From organic farming techniques to fair trade practices, the event is committed to promoting a responsible approach to production and consumption.

How to Join

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary event. Whether you’re a coffee connoisseur, a tea lover, or an industry professional, ACTEXPO24 has something for everyone. Here’s how you can participate:

Register Online: Secure your spot by registering online. Visit : Secure your spot by registering online. Visit africacoffeeteaexpo.com to sign up.

· Follow Us on Social Media: Stay updated with the latest news and announcements by following our social media channels.

· Plan Your Visit: Explore Kigali and plan your itinerary to make the most of your visit.

The Africa Coffee & Tea Expo 2024 is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of excellence, innovation, and community. Join us in Kigali for an unforgettable experience that will deepen your appreciation for coffee and tea and connect you with the heart of Africa’s vibrant industry. See you at ACTEXPO24—where the best of Africa’s coffee and tea culture comes to life.