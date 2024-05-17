Transforming Daily Dietary Habits, Henien Utilises Autoclave Technology to Prolong Shelf-Life

Henien, a brand committed to promoting health and well-being, highlights the critical importance of healthy eating habits amidst alarming data on the dangers posed by processed foods to human life and the environment.
In a world dealing with the consequences of overly-processed foods, the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) insights reveal a pressing reality: unhealthy dietary choices pose a significant threat to both human life and the planet. Henien, a brand dedicated to fostering health and well-being, addresses this challenge head-on by championing natural, additive-free foods that promote longevity and vitality. The company, which utilises autoclave technology to prolong shelf-life, plans to expand into new markets, with a particular focus on several European nations.