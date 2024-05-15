Launch of the World’s First Dating App Exclusively for Unmarried Individuals

Never Married Dating App, a unique dating service exclusively for individuals who have never been married, has just been officially launched.

Never Married Dating (nevermarrieddating.com) is a user-friendly, comprehensive dating site that is thrilled to announce the launch of its new app. This app offers mobile phone users a fresh opportunity to find love online and is now available for download from the Amazon app store.

Describing the platform, the creator of Never Married Dating stated: “Never Married Dating understands the inundation of options in the dating app market can make it challenging for users to choose the right applications for their needs.”

“That has been the aim of the effort to develop the never married dating platform. We’ve designed Never Married Dating to be the go-to resource for single never married people to find love. We want to help single never married people find love and happiness.”

As of 2021, 25% of 40-year-olds in the United States have never been married. This was a significant increase from 20% in 2010, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis of Census Bureau data.

The number of people who have never been married has continued to rise. Data from the 2021 census for England show nearly four in 10 adults have never been married. In 2021, 37.9% of adults (18.4 million) had never been married or in a civil partnership. This was up from 34.6% of adults (15.7 million) in 2011, 30.1% (12.5 million) in 2001 and 26.3% (10.5 million) in 1991.

Never married singles in the United States are the largest group of single people, making up 66.93% of all single Americans. The largest group among single men is those who have never married, 75.20% of all single men have never been married , approximately 47,510,293 individuals who have never been married . Never married women make up approximately 59% of all single women – roughly 41,518,358 individuals.

Pennsylvania is the state with the highest rate of adults who have never been married. About one in four adults in Pennsylvania have never been married, according to Census data.

