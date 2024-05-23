FTM UK Unveils Winners of Best Product Vote Award 2024

First Time Mums UK is excited to announce the results of The Best Product Vote Award 2024, held this May. More than 4,155 mums from our network cast their votes to recognise and celebrate their most cherished baby brands and products.
Spanning a total of 38 award categories, hundreds of mum and baby brands participated, presenting a wide array of products aimed at supporting new and expecting mothers. Yana Abramova, a founder of First Time Mums UK, stated: “This award aims to guide mums towards the best and most trusted products available on the market.” Congratulations to all the winners of The Best Product Vote Award 2024 across all categories.
- Owlet Smart Sock
- Love To Dream™ Swaddle Up™
- Dreamegg D1 Sound Machine
- DockATot Deluxe+ Pristine White Baby Pod
- Jaspar The Dreamy Elephant
- Sleep Tight Baby Bed
- Ewan The Dream Sheep
- Baby & children’s swimwear by Splash About
- Swimbubs baby & children’s swimwear
- Frugi baby & children’s swimwear
- Ina baby & children’s swimwear
- The Simple Folk baby & children’s swimwear
- VTech Baby Musical Rhymes Book
- LeapFrog Learning Friends 100 Words Baby Book
- Yookidoo® Lights ‘N’ Music Baby Book
- Galt Toys, Teether Soft Book
- Beiens Baby Books Toys
- Fisher-Price Baby Play Mat
- Baby Einstein, 4-in-1 Kickin’ Tunes and Language Discovery Play Gym
- Bright Starts 4-in-1 Groovin’ Kicks Piano Gym
- LAMAZE Freddie The Firefly Baby Activity Play Mat
- Yookidoo® Gymotion Circus Playland
- My 1st First Bath Book Baby Toddler Bathtime Play Floating Educational Toy
- Frida Baby Control The Flow Rinser
- Bathtime Buddies Dinosaur Stacking Cups
- Bathtime Buddies Bath Mirrors
- Yookidoo® Elephant Baby Bath Shower
- Yookidoo® Spin ‘N’ Sort Spout Pro
- My 1st Years – Personalised Story Books for Babies & Children
- The Cuddle Company – Personalised Baby Blankets
- Cotterpillar – Personalised Nursery Accessories
- Curious Grace Co Corduroy Backpack (with personalized option)
- Bumbles & Boo new baby gifts
- Tutti Bambini CoZee Bedside Crib
- Maxi-Cosi Iora Co-sleeper
- Graco UK Sweet2Sleep™
- Kinderkraft Bedside Cot NESTE UP
- Baby Elegance Co Glide Electric Bedside Crib AND Snuzpod
- BabyMore Air Motion Gliding Crib
- Chicco Next-2-Me
- Kit & Kin nappies AND Mama Bamboo Biodegradable disposable nappy
- Rascal & Friends nappies
- Pura Baby Nappies
- Eco by Naty nappies
- Kit & Kin wet wipes
- Mama Bamboo Biodegradable Baby Wipes
- Pura Flushable Eco Baby Wipes
- Eco by Naty wet wipes
- Nuby RapidCool Portable Baby Bottle Maker
- Philips Avent Fast Baby Bottle Warmer
- Inoby Portable Bottle Warmer
- Dr. Brown’s™ Insta-Feed™ Bottle Warmer and Sterilizer
- Munchkin 37° Digital Bottle Warmer
- Tommee Tippee LetsGo Portable Baby Bottle Warmer
- Harmony Dreamtime Deluxe Comfort Belt Positioning Booster Seat
- Maxi-Cosi Kore Pro I-Size Car Seat
- Joie i-Trillo™ Car Seat – Shale
- Maxi-Cosi Tanza Child Seat
- Kinderkraft JUNIORFIX2 Car Seat for 4-12 Years
- Milton Antibacterial Surface Wipes
- Smol surface spray
- Method Washing Up Liquid, Green Tea & Citrus
- Bona Premium Spray Mop for Wood Floors
- Kinn eco-friendly fabric conditioner
- SnoozeShade Original Universal-fit pram/pushchair sun and sleep shade
- Happy Nappy™ Sunsuit by Splash About
- Frida Baby 2-in-1 Portable Sound Machine + Nightlight
- JoJo Maman Bebe Kids’ Flexible Sunglasses with Straps
- Eco by Naty Ecological Disposal Nappy Bags
- Vitabiotics Wellbaby Multi-vitamin Liquid
- Ddrops One Liquid Vitamin
- Optibac Healthy Bacteria for Babies & Children
- Culturelle® Kids Natural Fibre+Daily Supplement for Children
- Sambucol Liquid Kids
- The Little Book of Self-Care for New Mums
- Neal’s Yard Pregnancy Essential Oils
- Purer Mama The Essence Capsule
- Purer Mama The Choline Capsule
- Solgar Prenatal Nutrients Tablets
- Silver Cross Pop Stroller
- Bugaboo Butterfly Pushchair
- Joie Litetrax Pushchair
- YOYO Stroller
- Joie Pact Pushchair
- Graco UK Myavo™ Quick-folding Lightweight Travel Stroller
- Harmony Freestyle 3-in-1 Deluxe Car Seat
- Maxi-Cosi Titan Pro2 i-Size Car Seat
- Joie Elevate R129 Car Seat
- Britax Römer DUALFIX iSENSE Car Seat
- Cybex Anoris T i-Size Car Seat – Airbag Technology
- Pampers Nappies
- Mama Bamboo Eco Nappies
- Aldi Mamia
- The Cheeky Panda Bamboo Nappies
- Bambo Nature Premium Eco Nappies
- Weleda Nipple Balm
- We Are Mammas – Nipple cream without lanolin
- The Organic Pharmacy Miracle Nipple Cream
- Lansinoh Nipple Cream
- Derek’s Original 30ml Nipple Balm
- Fowybe Organic Nipple Cream
- My Expert Midwife Nipple Balm
- Mama Mio Lucky Legs Cooling Gel
- Neal’s Yard Remedies Mothers Bath Oil
- 7 Days Repair Stretch Repair Cream Maternity
- Lalinda Mama Soft Natural Skin Care Cream
- Bundlee clothing rental for babies and toddlers
- BabyQuip Baby equipment rental service and baby gear
- Lulla Loop clothing rental for babies and toddlers
- Whirli kids toy box subscription
- Vinted
- SuperLooper clothing rental for babies and toddlers
- Joie Spin 360 Group 0+/1 Car Seat
- BeSafe iZi Twist i-Size
- Graco UK Turn2Me™ 360º Rotating ISOFIX Car Seat
- Britax Römer DUALFIX M Plus 360 Spin Car Seat
- Cozy N Safe Comet 360
- Bepanthen Nappy Care Ointment
- Tommee Tippee Perfect Prep Day & Night
- Love To Dream™ Swaddle Up™ Viscose from Bamboo Jersey
- Yookidoo® Elephant Baby Bath Shower
- Bambino Mio swaddling blankets
- Love To Dream™ Footless Romper
- Mama Bamboo Bamboo Baby Grows
- Rosa and Blue Sleepsuits collection
- Superlove Merino Baby Merino Zip Sleepsuit
- DreamyRomper Pajamas by Baby Noah
- Milton Cold Water Sterilizer
- Tommee Tippee Advanced Steam Electric Steriliser
- Tommee Tippee Microsteri Microwave Steam Steriliser
- MAM Microwave Steam Steriliser
- Nuby UV Portable Baby Bottle Steriliser
- Bio-Oil
- Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Massage Lotion for Stretch Marks
- Mama Mio Mama Marks Cream
- Burt’s Bees Mama Bee Belly Butter
- Eco Nappies by Mama Bamboo
- The Cheeky Panda Bamboo Biodegradable Baby Wipes
- Kit & Kin reusable cloth nappy
- Eco by Naty Ecological Disposable Bags
- Luca and Rosa Little Ducks Baby Sleepsuit in Organic Cotton
- Love To Dream™ Swaddle Up™ Transition Bag
- Halo SleepSack Swaddle
- Slumbersac Sleeping Bags with Feet
- Nyte Nyte 1.0 tog sleep sacks range AND Purflo Swaddle to Sleep Bag
- Owlivia Sleepsacks
- Nuby IcyBite™ Keys – Soothing Teether
- Mali Baby Silicone/Beechwood Teether
- Matchstick Monkey, Original Teether
- BIBS Teether
- Dr Brown’s Ridgees Giraffe Massaging Teether
- Harmony Genesys Deluxe i-Size Harnessed Booster Car Seat
- Maxi-Cosi RodiFix Pro i-Size
- Joie i-Trillo™ Car Seat – Shale
- CYBEX Silver Solution X-Fix Child’s Car Seat
- Kinderkraft Safety FIX2 I-Size
- Bamboo Bamboo – Bamboo Baby Suction Bowl and Spoon
- Bamboo Bamboo Weaning plate
- TUMTUM Baby Suction Bowl & Spoon Set
- Bibetta Wipeezee XL Coverall Bib
- Moss and Fawn Forage Feeder
- Nuby RapidCool™
- Tommee Tippee Perfect Prep™ Machine
- Love To Dream™ Sleep Suit
- Tommee Tippee Ollie the Owl Rechargeable Light and Sound Sleep Aid
- Baby Shusher For Babies – Sleep Miracle Soother Sound Machine For New Parents
- Yellow Nest – childcare benefit scheme
- Kokoso Baby® Coconut Oil
- My Little Everything Balm by My Little Coco
- Weleda All Purpose Balm
- Dr.Organic Calendula Unfragranced Baby Moisturiser
- Original Sprout Scrumptious Baby Cream
- Aveeno Hair & Body Wash
- Childs Farm Baby Wash Unfragranced
- Nala’s Baby Bubble Bath
- Burt’s Bees Baby Shampoo & Body Wash
- Baby Bare Bubbles Luxury shampoo, body wash, bubble bath and moisturizer
- Original Sprout Hair and Body Babywash
- Bio Oil
- My Expert Midwife Spritz for Bits Perineal Spray
- Allure Touches ElixirBrow – Brow Rejuvenation Serum
- Burt’s Bees Mama Bee Body Oil with Vitamin E
- Neal’s Yard Remedies Mother’s Massage Oil
- Purer Mama Nourish Body Oil
- The Baby O collection of rompers for newborn
- Clay Bear Bodysuits collection
- Lottie & Lysh Clothing collection
- The Baby O Organic Baby Clothing range
- Cherish Tees Babygrows collection
