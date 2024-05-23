What are You Looking for?

FTM UK Unveils Winners of Best Product Vote Award 2024

First Time Mums UK is excited to announce the results of The Best Product Vote Award 2024, held this May. More than 4,155 mums from our network cast their votes to recognise and celebrate their most cherished baby brands and products.

Spanning a total of 38 award categories, hundreds of mum and baby brands participated, presenting a wide array of products aimed at supporting new and expecting mothers. Yana Abramova, a founder of First Time Mums UK, stated: “This award aims to guide mums towards the best and most trusted products available on the market.” Congratulations to all the winners of The Best Product Vote Award 2024 across all categories.

Category: Baby & Child Sleep Time Product
Category: Baby & Children’s Swimwear
Category: Baby & Toddler Book
Category: Baby Activity Mat/Gym/Centre
Category: Baby Bath Time Product or Accessory
Category: Baby Shower Gift/Newborn Keepsake
Category: Bedside/Co-sleeper Crib
Category: Biodegradable/Eco-friendly Disposable Nappy
Category: Biodegradable/Eco-friendly Wet Wipes
Category: Bottle-Feeding Accessory
Category: Child Car Seat
Category: Family Cleaning Product
Category: Family Travel/Holiday Product under £25
Category: Health/Wellbeing Product for Babies & Children
Category: Health/Wellbeing Product for Parents & Parents-to-be
Category: Lightweight Stroller
Category: Multi-stage Car Seat
Category: New Parent App
Category: Newborn/Infant Nappy – Sizes 1 or 2
Category: Nipple Cream/Balm
Category: Parenting Brand of the Year
Category: Pregnancy/Birth Product & Service
Category: Rental, Preloved & Marketplace Services
Category: Rotating Car Seat
Category: Everyday Parenting Essential
Category: Sleepsuits & Pajamas
Category: Sterilizer
Category: Stretchmark Cream/Oil/Lotion
Category: Sustainable/Eco-friendly Product for Babies
Category: Swaddle & Sleeping Bag
Category: Teether
Category: Toddler Car Seat
Category: Weaning & Feeding Product
 Category:  Game-changer Parenting Products
 Category:  Baby & Child Skincare Product
 Category: Baby & Child Bath & Body Wash
 Category: New Mum Skincare & Toiletries
 Category: Baby & Children’s Clothing Range
  1. The Baby O collection of rompers for newborn
  2. Clay Bear Bodysuits collection
  3. Lottie & Lysh Clothing collection
  4. The Baby O Organic Baby Clothing range
  5. Cherish Tees Babygrows collection
The full results and top winners can be found in our detailed blog post here: Best Product Vote Award 2024 Results & Winners.

About First Time Mums UK

Since its inception in 2020, First Time Mums UK has become the fastest-growing and most popular community for new mums in the UK. Our community boasts over 53,000 members on Facebook and more than 24,000 followers on Instagram, growing at a rate of 6% monthly on Instagram and adding over 150 new Facebook members daily. Our engagement rate of 2.44% significantly surpasses the industry average of 1.67%.

First Time Mums UK is dedicated to supporting new and expecting mothers from diverse backgrounds across the UK, with community members typically having children aged 0-4 years. We provide a platform for sharing experiences, advice, and support, fostering a nurturing environment for mums during this critical stage of motherhood.

For more information about First Time Mums UK and to stay updated with our latest news, visit our website: www.firsttimemumsuk.co.uk.

Official Sponsors & CSR Partners of First Time Mums UK
Mama BambooGraco UKPurer MamaThe Baby OL&M Foundation.

