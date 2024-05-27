Discover Modern Living at Smugglers Way, Wandsworth

Amid the ongoing revitalisation of Smugglers Way, a unique testament to contemporary urban living has emerged. The transformation of a bustling B&Q store site into a sprawling community spanning 3.43 acres and comprising 554 build-to-rent apartments is a truly remarkable feat. This metamorphosis highlights the potential of Smugglers Way, making it an attractive prospect for potential residents and investors.

Andrew Long, Marketing Manager at Wrightfield Pools, had the opportunity to visit Smugglers Way and witness firsthand how their products are being utilised by residents. He was particularly eager to see how the residents enjoyed the stainless-steel swimming pool and the other facilities available. His visit to Smugglers Way in Wandsworth included a photo and video shoot showcasing the collaborative efforts of Wrightfield Pools and Barr + Wray, renowned pool designers in the UK. The setting was perfect for highlighting the blend of modernity and sleek architecture that defines the landscape and creates an atmosphere of serenity amidst the bustling cityscape.

Walking around the complex, Long observed the impressive range of amenities offered to residents at the New Acres development. Each space, from the yoga studio to the fully equipped gym, is meticulously designed to cater to various lifestyles and wellness needs. Contemporary lounge areas provide a welcoming retreat for relaxation and socialisation, fostering a strong sense of community among residents. The biodiverse roof terraces captivate the senses, offering panoramic views of London. Whether bathed in morning sunlight or the glow of sunset, these terraces serve as an oasis, inviting residents to immerse themselves in the moment’s beauty. This comprehensive range of amenities is a key aspect of the luxury living experience at Smugglers Way, Wandsworth, appealing to potential residents and investors.

As a keen swimmer, the highlight of Long’s visit was the stunning stainless steel swimming pool. Crafted by Wrightfield Pools for Barr + Wray, the pool is a majestic centrepiece of the development. Wrightfield Pools, as subcontractors for its installation, meticulously oversaw its construction, ensuring seamless integration into the space. Spanning an impressive 25 metres in length and 7.20 metres in width, with a depth of 1.2 metres, the pool exudes grandeur. As sunlight dances on its walls, reflecting off its surfaces, there is a genuine pride in contributing to such a remarkable project.

The stainless steel swimming pool at Smugglers Way is not just a pool but an experience. Long had the chance to take a dip around 1:00 pm. On entering the pool, he was immediately struck by how the natural light cascaded upon the surfaces, infusing the space with an ethereal glow. The reflective surfaces add depth and dimension to the environment, creating a sense of space and tranquillity. Unlike a traditional tiled pool, this experience felt more natural and less regimented, allowing for full immersion in the moment. Its unique design and ambience make it a standout feature of Smugglers Way, attracting the attention of potential residents and investors.

Testimonials from residents like Luke, who has called the complex home since February 2024, underscore the allure of Smugglers Way. “The apartment is lovely, but the complete package sold it for me. You have the gym and other facilities, and this is also one of the best swimming pools I have ever been to anywhere in the UK,” Luke reflects. This speaks volumes about the quality of life at Smugglers Way. This community offers more than just a place to live—it is a sanctuary, a haven of tranquillity amidst the urban landscape. With attention to detail evident in every aspect, from construction to community-building, Smugglers Way promises a unique living experience for Wandsworth.

In conclusion, the visit to Smugglers Way was a revelation. What was once a vacant lot has transformed into a growing community anchored by a pool that embodies luxury and sophistication. It is a testament to the power of visionary design and meticulous craftsmanship, offering residents a transcendent living experience. With exciting additions like the new pop-up market square and a fine mix of cafes and restaurants, the future of this development looks brighter than ever, promising a life of fulfilment and tranquillity for its residents.