AWIP Calls for Action After Video of Dressage Rider Charlotte Dujardin Surfaces

The Animal Welfare Investigations Project (AWIP) has initiated a petition in response to a recently released video depicting prominent British dressage rider Charlotte Dujardin excessively whipping a horse.

In the footage, Dujardin is seen striking a horse nearly 20 times during a training session, with laughter audible in the background.

The petition advocates for a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident, highlighting the necessity of involving independent equine welfare experts to guarantee an impartial evaluation.

Should Dujardin be found guilty of violating animal welfare regulations, the petition seeks severe repercussions, including substantial suspensions, fines, and the termination of her participation in equestrian events.

“We are appalled by the blatant abuse captured in this video,” said Jacob Lloyd, executive director at AWIP.

“The treatment of the horse as seen in the footage is unacceptable and goes against the principles of humane animal handling and care. We call upon British Dressage and the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) to take strong action. A thorough investigation is essential to uphold the integrity of the sport and ensure the welfare of all horses involved.”

Charlotte Dujardin, a highly regarded dressage rider with numerous Olympic medals and world championship titles, has opted out of competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics and has been immediately suspended following the video’s release.