NBB Unveils Exclusive Artisan Solid Top Picnic Tables

NBB Recycled Furniture is proud to announce the launch of its new Artisan Solid Top Picnic Tables, available exclusively on the company’s website.

The Artisan Solid Top Picnic Tables are crafted from 100% recycled High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), a robust and eco-friendly material. Each table is meticulously arranged by hand before being pressed, ensuring that every piece is uniquely distinct. This artisanal process not only showcases the beauty of the recycled material but also highlights a commitment to environmental sustainability.

Each table features a handcrafted top, making it a unique piece of functional art. Made entirely from recycled HDPE, these tables are designed to endure the elements, provide long-lasting performance, and promote sustainable practices.

Buyers can choose from five striking colour options, each paired with matching recycled plastic frames to create a cohesive and stylish appearance. The tables are suitable for various environments, including public parks and gardens, educational institutions, commercial spaces, and residential areas.

Anna Green, NBB Recycled Furniture’s marketing manager, stated: “The Artisan Solid Top Picnic Tables are more than just furniture; they are a statement of style and sustainability.

“Perfect for parks, gardens, schools, and public spaces, these tables offer a unique blend of aesthetic appeal and practical functionality. The durable recycled plastic construction ensures that the tables are easy to maintain, resistant to weathering, and capable of withstanding heavy use.”

The Artisan Solid Top Picnic Tables are available now exclusively from NBB. To explore the range and place an order, visit the website at NBB – Artisan Solid Top Picnic Tables.