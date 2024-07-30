FirstAid4Less Launches New BleedSave Product Line

FirstAid4Less has launched the BleedSave product line, marking a major development in first aid solutions for severe bleeding and trauma situations.

Available now on the FirstAid4Less website, the BleedSave range includes a comprehensive array of tools designed for effective emergency response.

The BleedSave line offers various kits and individual components tailored to different environments and scenarios, crucial for controlling severe bleeding—a leading cause of preventable death in trauma cases.

Included in the BleedSave products are tourniquets for stopping life-threatening bleeds, hemostatic dressings to aid rapid clotting, and compression bandages for effective pressure and control of bleeding.

Additionally, the range features chest seals for dealing with penetrating chest injuries, trauma shears for quick access to wounds through clothing and protective gear, as well as gloves and PPE to maintain responder safety and hygiene.

The BleedSave range is designed to be used in a wide range of settings, including entertainment venues, public transport hubs, educational institutions, workplaces, and community areas.

Dimitrios Pegioudis, marketing manager for FirstAid4Less, commented: “Severe bleeding can occur in various settings, from workplace accidents and road traffic incidents to violent attacks and natural disasters. Immediate and effective response can significantly improve survival rates and outcomes.

“The BleedSave range is designed to empower individuals, staff, and first responders to act promptly and decisively when it matters most.”

The introduction of the BleedSave products is timely, coinciding with the upcoming implementation of Martyn’s Law. This legislation, named after Martyn Hett, who died in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, will mandate improved security and preparedness measures in public venues throughout the UK.

Martyn’s Law requires venues to carry out risk assessments for terrorist threats, implement suitable safety measures, and train staff in emergency response, including first aid and trauma care.

Dimitrios Pegioudis added: “The BleedSave kits align with Martyn’s Law by equipping venues with the necessary tools to manage severe bleeding incidents effectively, providing resources for use in emergencies, and demonstrating a proactive approach to safety and security.”

For further details on the new BleedSave range or to place an order, visit the FirstAid4Less website – Bleed Trauma & Mass Casualty Response.