Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Co. Refresh Their Iconic Sandringham Wool Collection

Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Co. have refreshed their iconic Sandringham Wool Collection.
The updated collection enhances the comfort, support, and sustainable credentials of the brand’s signature handcrafted mattresses. Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Co. is refining the luxurious yet effective properties of natural fibres, particularly local British wool.
The result? A sumptuous selection of 5 indulgent mattresses and enveloping wool enhancer, which prioritise cloud-like comfort and soothing support. These mattresses are the foundation for restful and reinvigorating slumber.
Each mattress is luxuriously plump with layers of hand-laid natural fibres, including 100% Sandringham wool. The fleece is exclusively sourced from the Sandringham Estate’s flock of Aberfield sheep, located just 5 minutes from Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Co.’s workshop in nearby Wolferton.
The wool is traceable back to the bale. As a renewable resource, once the total amount of fleece shorn has been incorporated, there will be a natural wait until the next yield. Organically farmed and sustainably driven, they prioritise hyperlocal sourcing to protect animal welfare and support local suppliers.
Blended with light layers of organic cotton, cashmere, silk, alpaca, and horsetail for supreme support, the inherent properties of wool enhance your night’s sleep. The natural fibre’s breathability and ability to thermoregulate transcend seasons, making it ideal for staying warm or cool depending on body temperature. Hypoallergenic and biodegradable, wool wicks away moisture to reduce perspiration and maintain a cool and refreshing sleep environment.
With over two decades of experience, the artisanal craftsmanship of British materials is a signature of Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Co. In collaboration with fellow family business Enchanted House Beds, their shared dedication to British wool and quality sleep is evident in every hand-tied tuft.
For more information, visit www.wroughtironandbrassbed.co.uk.