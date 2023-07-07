Ecoegg: The Eco-Friendly, Money-Saving Solution for Laundry in Canada

Since 2008, Ecoegg has been on a mission to create a cleaner planet, starting right from the laundry basket. And this July, Ecoegg is thrilled to make its debut in Canada. Canadian consumers can now purchase Ecoegg Laundry Eggs, Refill Pellets, and Detox Tablets at Canadian Tire stores in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, and Calgary.

The Ecoegg Laundry Egg is the ultimate addition to your sustainable laundry routine. It replaces detergent and fabric softener entirely with its refillable detergent pellets, which are gentle on the skin. With a 10-year guarantee, this innovative product eliminates the need for plastic detergent bottles, making it an eco-friendly choice.

Dawn White, the Founder of Ecoegg, shares her inspiration, saying, “Having dealt with eczema since childhood, I became acutely aware of how sensitive skin can react to conventional detergents. This led to the creation of the ecoegg Laundry Egg. Our environmentally friendly and skin-friendly products have become a household name in the UK, and they are now sold in over 50 countries worldwide. We chose Canada as our next launch destination due to its shared passion for the environment. By switching from liquid detergent and fabric softener to a Laundry Egg, not only can you save money, but you also contribute to the preservation of the environment by eliminating up to 40 plastic bottles each year.”

Despite its compact size, the Laundry Egg offers exceptional value. It lasts for 70 washes, costing just 29 cents per load, which further decreases to 20 cents when you replenish with ecoegg Refill Pellets. Additionally, the Laundry Egg is designed to work effectively with cold washes, resulting in lower household bills and benefiting both the planet and your wallet.

To cater to individual preferences, Ecoegg Laundry Eggs are available in three delightful fragrances: Fresh Linen, Spring Blossom, and Hypoallergenic Fragrance-free. All three options have undergone dermatological testing and have received an “excellent” rating for sensitive skin. Free from harmful enzymes, chlorine bleaches, phosphates, parabens, SLS/SLES, and palm oil, these Laundry Eggs provide a nurturing and caring experience for your skin.

In addition to the Laundry Egg, Ecoegg offers Detox Tablets that thoroughly clean your washing machine, even in hard-to-reach areas. By addressing the root of the problem, these tablets eliminate any lingering residues and unpleasant odours, leaving your machine cleaner, shinier, and well-maintained.

The Ecoegg Laundry Eggs, Refill Pellets, and Detox Tablets are now available at Canadian Tire stores across the country. The Laundry Eggs are priced at CAN$ 19.99, Refill Pellets at CAN$ 9.99, and Detox Tablets at CAN$ 9.99. Embrace Ecoegg and experience a laundry routine that is both environmentally conscious and cost-effective.