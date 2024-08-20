Artroom London Presents: Bringing Spaces to Life through Contemporary Art & Design

A Landmark Exhibition Curated by Vanita Barany, Debuting 13th September at John Martin Gallery

Artroom London is thrilled to announce the forthcoming launch of Bringing Spaces to Life through Contemporary Art & Design, a groundbreaking exhibition set to open on 13th September at the esteemed John Martin Gallery during the London Design Festival. Curated by Vanita Barany, CEO and Founder of Artroom London, this event aims to revolutionise the way we perceive and engage with our environments through the dynamic influence of contemporary art and design.

Reflecting on the motivation behind the exhibition, Vanita Barany expressed, “When I was generously offered the gallery space by John Martin, I was both excited and terrified in equal measure. My vision for Bringing Spaces to Life was to curate a collection of contemporary works across all genres and price ranges, illustrating how introducing a painting or sculpture can completely transform the mood and personality of a space. I wanted to highlight art’s role as an integral aspect of interior design and show potential collectors how, with gentle guidance from advisors like Artroom London, they can confidently explore the art market and experience the joy of owning their own pieces. I hope I’ve hit the mark and can’t wait to welcome everyone to our exhibition!”

Organised by The Arts Profile, the exhibition will showcase innovative and thought-provoking pieces from prominent contributors, including Helen Chislett Gallery, Gillian Jason Gallery, Addis Fine Art, and MDS Fine Art. This diverse collection celebrates the synergy between art and design, encouraging visitors to explore how creative expression can enhance and redefine everyday spaces.

Adding to the event’s prestige, Transforming Spaces will also feature exclusive talks by esteemed guest speakers:

Kees Van der Sande: An architect with a deep passion for London's heritage and listed buildings, Kees Van der Sande has led award-winning projects, including the renowned Dudley House at 100 Park Lane.

Sally Storey: The Creative Director of John Cullen Lighting, Sally Storey is a globally recognised expert in lighting design. She has created lighting schemes for clients worldwide and was awarded the LIT Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021.

Miria Harris: A critically acclaimed landscape designer based in London, Miria Harris showcased her first garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2024. With a background in contemporary art curation, she incorporates organic principles and a circular ethos into her landscape designs, working on diverse projects from historical gardens to large-scale public planting schemes.

The exhibition has already garnered significant interest, attracting leading figures from the worlds of property, architecture, interiors, and art collecting. Bringing Spaces to Life through Contemporary Art & Design is set to be a standout event in London’s vibrant art scene, offering a rare opportunity to engage with the latest trends in art and design.

“We are excited to present an exhibition that not only showcases extraordinary talent but also challenges traditional notions of space and design,” said Barany. “Each piece has been carefully selected to engage viewers on a deeper level, transforming ordinary environments into dynamic, expressive spaces that resonate with creativity and innovation.”

Bringing Spaces to Life through Contemporary Art & Design is more than just an exhibition; it is an immersive experience that reimagines the role of art in our daily lives. The show promises to be an unmissable event for art and design enthusiasts alike.

Event Details: