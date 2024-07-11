Aluxury® Unveils New Range of 100% Pure Essential Oils

Aluxury®, a renowned leader in the luxury home fragrance market, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its essential oil collection with the introduction of new 100% pure essential oils. This launch represents a significant achievement in Aluxury’s dedication to providing the highest quality, ethically sourced, and meticulously selected essential oils to promote wellness and create a tranquil atmosphere at home.

The new collection features prominent oils such as Sandalwood, Vanilla Oil, Bergamot, Lavender, and Jasmine, each celebrated for their distinct wellness benefits and superior quality. These Aluxury® pure essential oils are ideal for various applications, including aromatherapy, enhancing well-being, and fostering a soothing environment.

These new essential oils seamlessly complement Aluxury’s diffuser oil range, designed to be compatible with their electric diffusers, including the esteemed Nebula diffuser. These diffusers are expertly crafted to deliver the optimal aromatic experience, ensuring the full essence of each oil is realised.

Aluxury® is committed to sourcing only the finest quality ingredients for its products. Every essential oil in its collection is ethically sourced and chosen for its purity and potency. Each drop of oil meets the highest standards, providing maximum benefits for the mind and body, in line with the company’s dedication to sustainability and quality.

From promoting relaxation and reducing stress to invigorating the senses and uplifting mood, Aluxury’s essential oil collection offers a variety of options to meet every need. The carefully curated selection ensures that you can find the perfect oil for any occasion, whether you wish to unwind after a long day or create a refreshing environment.

The new essential oils are now available on Aluxury’s website. To celebrate the launch, customers can enjoy a special discount with the code JULY10, offering 10% off all purchases. This promotion is an excellent opportunity to explore the new range and discover your favourite scents.

“As we spend time and effort sourcing the finest quality oils, we’ll continue to expand our essential oil and diffuser oil collections,” says Andrew Gaugler, Director at Aluxury®. “Our goal is to provide our customers with the best in luxury home fragrance, enhancing their well-being and creating a sanctuary in their homes.”