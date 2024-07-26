Wonderfeel Biosciences Welcomes Leading Mitochondrial Specialist Dr. Colwyn Headley from Stanford and Elevates Dr. Luis Cifuentes

Mr. Colwyn Headley, Ph.D. from Stanford University, is now a member of Wonderfeel’s Scientific Advisory Board, and Mr. Luis Cifuentes, MD, a clinical pharmacologist, has been elevated to the role of Director of Research and Development.

Wonderfeel Biosciences, a leader in developing longevity technologies, has announced significant developments within its scientific team, marking a crucial step forward in its mission to address age-related decline through advanced nutraceutical and pharmaceutical solutions.

Dr. Colwyn “CoCo” Headley has joined the Scientific Advisory Board at Wonderfeel. A prominent Postdoctoral Fellow at Stanford University, Dr. Headley is recognised for his research on aging-related mitochondrial dysfunction and its effects on immunity. His latest publication, ‘Mitochondrial Replacement Therapy to Treat Aging-associated Immune Dysregulations,’ has been highlighted as one of the most innovative studies in the field.

Baran Dilaver, CEO of Wonderfeel, underscored the significance of Dr. Headley’s contributions, stating, “Coco is one of the most exciting young scientific minds of his generation. His novel research takes an out-of-the-box approach and, through subsequent inventions, is poised to impact billions of people worldwide. We are eager to collaborate with him and leverage his deep expertise in mitochondrial health.”

Expressing his excitement, Dr. Headley said, “Preserving cellular health is integral to health aging. Helping the Wonderfeel team in unraveling the mechanisms of action of their unique blend of compounds and understanding how they improve cellular health, particularly mitochondrial health, aligns perfectly with my long-standing research interests.”

In further developments, Dr. Luis Cifuentes has been promoted to Director of R&D and Product Development. Dr. Cifuentes is a professor, medical doctor, and clinical pharmacologist, with advanced qualifications from the University of London, UK, and McGill University in Canada. With a career that spans 25 years in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, he joined Wonderfeel full-time in December 2023, assisting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrew Salzman in drug discovery and product development and leading the company’s preclinical trials. “Dr. Cifuentes brings incredible depth and value to our efforts, and his dedication to our cause and to the scientific method made him quickly a pillar of our RD efforts,” remarked Patricia Ryan, co-founder of Wonderfeel.

Dr. Cifuentes stated, “Joining the Wonderfeel team has been a fascinating experience, as the company’s advancements are highly focused on preventing various systemic alterations, thereby enhancing overall well-being and increasing life expectancy for humanity.”