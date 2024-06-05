Training Provider Offers Free Online Mental Health First Aid Taster Sessions

Approved training provider First Response First Aid (FRFA) Ltd is inviting businesses and their employees to take part in a mental health first aid taster session to enhance the recognition of mental health issues and promote wellbeing. These online sessions will be provided free of charge on 21st June 2024 to empower professionals across various industries, including healthcare and childcare, to increase mental health awareness and foster healthier, more supportive workplaces.

The hour-long taster sessions, typically valued at £79 per person, will give participants a preview of the essential skills and knowledge required to support mental health effectively. They will introduce vital topics and techniques covered in FRFA’s accredited mental health training courses.

Participants can choose between two informative sessions. The Adult Mental Health First Aid session provides insights into recognising and responding to mental health challenges in adults and will be held on Friday 21 June 2024, from 12:30 to 1:30pm. The Youth Mental Health First Aid session, tailored for childcare professionals, introduces valuable skills to support young individuals’ mental wellbeing and will take place on Friday 21 June 2024, from 2:00 to 3:00pm.

Ben Buxton, Head of Business Development at FRFA, said: “We are excited to offer these enriching taster sessions to professionals seeking to enhance their understanding of mental health.

“This is a unique opportunity to explore the transformative impact of mental health first aid in diverse workplace settings.”

Registration and further details on the mental health first aid taster sessions can be found on the FRFA website.

First Response First Aid (FRFA) is an approved training provider offering a range of courses in first aid, mental health, fire marshal duties, manual handling, people handling, food hygiene, and eLearning to organisations of all sizes, as well as individuals, throughout the UK. More information and a full range of courses can be found at www.firstresponsefirstaid.co.uk.