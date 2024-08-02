Special Yoga Celebrates Two Decades of Transformative Impact and Announces Global Expansion

Special Yoga, a pioneering leader in therapeutic yoga founded by Jyoti Manuel, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with an exciting announcement of a major global expansion. This expansion aims to address anxiety and enhance mental health for children and families worldwide.

Jyoti Manuel, a visionary in therapeutic yoga, has dedicated over 40 years to harnessing the transformative power of yoga for children with special needs. Her journey began at 17 with a profound experience in London before moving to New York, where she discovered yoga’s healing potential. Upon returning to the UK in the late 1980s, Jyoti adapted yoga practices to support a diverse range of needs, including autism, ADHD, Down Syndrome, cerebral palsy, and visual impairments.

In 2002, Jyoti launched the UK’s first yoga training programme for children, fuelled by her passion for helping children develop focus, regulation, and well-being through yoga. Special Yoga was subsequently established as a registered charity, gaining recognition and support from high-profile patrons like Samantha Cameron and Trudy Styler. Despite facing financial challenges that led to the charity’s temporary closure, Jyoti’s unwavering commitment resulted in the successful reinvention of Special Yoga as a remote training school during the COVID-19 pandemic. This adaptability enabled Special Yoga to reach thousands of practitioners and positively impact hundreds of thousands of children globally.

Looking towards 2025, Special Yoga plans to expand into Spain, Mexico, Austria, and French Canada. This global initiative responds to growing interest from senior practitioners, NHS paediatric provisions, schools, and academy trusts, highlighting the expanding recognition of Special Yoga’s impactful work. Jyoti Manuel recently showcased Special Yoga’s achievements at a major conference on learning disabilities and autism at Birmingham Children’s and Women’s Hospital.

In addition to her work with Special Yoga, Jyoti Manuel is a prominent voice in the field, having contributed to parliamentary discussions as a leader of the APG Yoga in Society’s education pillar, and appeared on numerous podcasts. She is also authoring her second book on special parenting, love, and yoga, following her acclaimed 2014 publication, Spiritual Teachings of Yoga.

Reflecting on Special Yoga’s mission, Jyoti Manuel said: “The world is grappling with increased levels of anxiety, trauma, and dis-regulation affecting both children and adults. Special Yoga’s mission has never been more critical, and our global expansion will allow us to extend our healing practices to more communities in need.”

One of Jyoti’s most rewarding moments is witnessing children achieve milestones previously considered unattainable. A poignant example is the story of Charlie, who brought her 4-year-old son with complex needs and visual impairment to Special Yoga. Within six months, her son began walking, enabling them to explore life together in ways they never thought possible. This transformation has profoundly impacted both their lives.

For more information, visit Special Yoga’s website, follow them on Instagram at @specialyogaglobal, and connect on Facebook at Special Yoga.