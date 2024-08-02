Phoenix Medical Clinic in Watford Celebrates Supporting Over 18,000 Clients with Holistic Healthcare

Watford’s Phoenix Medical Clinic, founded by Renata Mikolajczyk-Collinson, has recently celebrated supporting over 18,000 clients through holistic healthcare therapies.

The clinic, which has been in operation since 2012, offers a complete in-house health journey, diagnosing, treating, and referring patients, particularly those seeking fast healthcare solutions or who have been let down by the existing healthcare system (Dentistry, GP, Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, Clinical Hypnotherapy, Psychotherapy).

Born and raised in Poland, Renata aspired to a medical career from a young age. However, the country’s former communist system prevented her from pursuing medicine. Following Poland’s transition to democracy in 1989, Renata married and supported her husband’s business while raising their two children. She later returned to education, earning a Master’s degree in International Relations from the University of Wroclaw.

In 2004, Renata moved to the UK to support her daughter’s education at Purcell Music School in Bushey. Despite the challenges of a new country and language, she completed her degree and sought a career in International Relations. She worked with Amnesty International and Middle East Consultancy before the 2008 financial crisis disrupted her plans. After a brief stint at Watford Borough Council, Renata decided to follow her passion for healthcare.

Renata’s 12 years of healthcare experience culminated in the opening of her self-funded Phoenix Medical Clinic in 2012, offering a wide range of services, including general medicine, paediatrics, gynaecology, dentistry, orthopaedics, and mental health therapies. The clinic’s name reflects Renata’s vision of healing and rebirth, inspired by the mythical Phoenix.

Brexit caused regulatory changes and supply chain disruptions, while the pandemic necessitated rapid operational adjustments. Renata herself contracted severe COVID-19 in early 2020, leading to a three-week hospitalisation and a long recovery. Her determination led her to pursue training in Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) and hypnotherapy, resulting in a secondary venture, “A Tree of Life Transformational Therapies.”

Phoenix Medical Clinic stands out for its holistic approach, adhering to high European standards and ensuring patients receive top-tier care without travelling abroad. The clinic has treated over 18,000 patients and plans to expand its services, including introducing innovative procedures like one-day surgical gynaecological treatments and orthopaedic stem cell-based techniques.

Looking ahead, Renata aims to relocate the clinic to Stanmore, transforming it into a European Centre of Medicine in London to enhance accessibility for London residents. This move reflects her vision of providing world-class healthcare locally, eliminating the need for patients to seek treatment in Europe.

Phoenix Medical Clinic’s success is a testament to Renata’s dedication and the clinic’s core values of compassion, integrity, and excellence. As it continues to grow, the clinic remains committed to its mission of being a sanctuary of health and wellness for the community.

For more information on the clinic’s services, please visit: www.pheonix-medical.org