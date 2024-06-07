Next Health: Introducing Advanced Longevity and Health Optimisation Services to Las Vegas

Next Health, renowned for its state-of-the-art personalised treatments for health optimisation and longevity, has announced its expansion into Las Vegas through a multi-unit area development agreement covering both Summerlin and Henderson.

Franchised by seasoned entrepreneurs Bo Thede and Zach Mendelsohn, Next Health locations will open in 2025 to meet the rapidly growing demand for personalised wellness, aesthetics, recovery technology, and advanced longevity services.

Clark County locations are uniquely positioned to achieve sustainable recurring revenue by serving the diverse resident population, with substantial incremental growth from the ever-present global tourism audience. This, along with Next Health’s high average gross profit margin, solidified the company’s expansion into Nevada by Bo and Zach.

Co-founders Dr. Darshan Shah (CEO) and Kevin Peake (President) said: “Next Health will revolutionise the way Las Vegas residents and visitors manage their health. Las Vegas locations will centralise and elevate the quality of services that customers know and love, such as IV therapy, cryotherapy, and aesthetics, but will also provide access to the latest advancements in health optimisation and longevity that aren’t available anywhere else, promoting long-term vitality.”

This growth builds upon Next Health’s established success as the global industry leader, with 55 locations open or in development across 11 states and four countries.

Chief Operating Officer Scott Svilich said: “Next Health’s industry-leading unit economics, paired with our real estate and development strategies and phenomenal Franchise Support Team, make Next Health truly a one-of-a-kind franchise concept. As we continue to expand into tier-one markets globally, we’re exclusively partnering with franchisees that showcase proven entrepreneurial strengths, passion for our mission, and authentic alignment with their market. Bo and Zach exemplify that synergy perfectly.”

Explore Next Health franchising opportunities on its Franchise Website or by emailing franchise@next-health.com.