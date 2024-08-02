IELTS Tutor Group Revolutionises Pathway for Overseas Medical Professionals into UK Healthcare

Lisa Bentham, CEO and Founder of The IELTS Tutor Group, is making significant strides in the global education sector by aiding international medical professionals in securing the necessary International English Language Testing System (IELTS) certification to work in the UK.

Since its remote launch in November 2020, The IELTS Tutor Group has become an essential resource for healthcare workers worldwide who aspire to join the UK’s healthcare sector, including the NHS.

The IELTS is a globally recognised qualification that is crucial for non-native English speakers wishing to work in the UK, especially in high-pressure environments like the NHS.

Lisa’s business was born out of a career change during the Covid-19 pandemic when she could not return to her teaching job in China. Identifying the need for skilled professionals in the UK’s healthcare system during the pandemic, Lisa established The IELTS Tutor Group, drawing on her 20+ years of teaching experience to guide medical and dental professionals through the rigorous IELTS process.

Since its launch, The IELTS Tutor Group has supported 35 students, including a Ukrainian doctor who fled the conflict in Ukraine and needed IELTS certification to begin working in the UK. Lisa’s tailored approach has enabled these professionals to not only pass the IELTS but also to achieve their aspirations of serving in vital healthcare roles.

Lisa Bentham said: “It’s incredibly fulfilling to know that my work is helping skilled medical professionals overcome the language barrier and integrate into the UK healthcare system.

“The success of my students is my success, and I’m proud to be a part of their journey as they work towards improving the lives of others through their professions.”

Lisa’s business has seen rapid growth, with her client base doubling through strategic partnerships. This growth highlights the demand for high-quality, remote IELTS tutoring services, particularly for those in the medical field. The success stories emerging from The IELTS Tutor Group illustrate the broader impact of Lisa’s work—helping to fill crucial roles in the NHS and other healthcare institutions across the UK.

Despite the challenges of running a business as a solo entrepreneur, Lisa has leveraged her experience and resilience to build a thriving company. Her qualifications, which include a degree in English/Theology from Nottingham University, a PGCE in Education from the University of Hull, and a Trinity TESOL from Manchester Academy of English, demonstrate her commitment and dedication to education.

Lisa’s dedication to her students’ success is more than just a business mission; it’s a personal one. Having faced significant challenges in her own career, including overcoming malaria while earning her TESOL qualification, Lisa understands the perseverance required to achieve one’s goals. This empathy drives her to ensure that every student at The IELTS Tutor Group receives the support they need to succeed.

As The IELTS Tutor Group continues to grow, Lisa remains focused on expanding her impact, with plans to support even more international students in the coming years. Her story exemplifies resilience, adaptability, and the ability to see opportunities where others might see obstacles.

For further information, please visit www.theieltstutorgroup.com.