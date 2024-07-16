Health and Wellbeing Retailer Enhances Subscription Sales with 3PL Solution

Before partnering with Zendbox, the technology-driven eCommerce fulfilment expert, Awesome Supplements encountered several challenges that hindered their growth. Their previous experience with a 3PL provider was fraught with communication issues, damaged goods, stock management problems, and an inability to support their expansion into the European market. These obstacles not only hampered operational efficiency but also risked tarnishing the brand’s reputation due to a subpar customer experience.

The turning point for Awesome Supplements came when they switched to Zendbox as their subscription fulfilment partner. Zendbox’s comprehensive approach not only provided a robust third-party logistics solution but also offered a collaborative partnership. From seamless onboarding to ongoing service, Zendbox proactively supported the sports nutrition brand. With Zendbox’s reliable processes eliminating previous stock and order issues, Awesome Supplements regained the confidence and peace of mind needed to focus on the next steps of their growth journey. The partnership optimised their eCommerce operations, improved customer experience, and positioned the business favourably for further expansion into new markets.

Charlotte Thompson, Managing Director at Awesome Supplements, stated: “The fulfilment provider we were with before Zendbox was a small company that offered a degree of flexibility for our business, but also meant we experienced more challenges. For example, we had a lot of communication issues with the provider. There were also a lot of issues with damages, goods going missing, and goods not being booked into stock – the usual difficulties with that type of 3PL and the need to handle a lot of products. We also wanted to expand into Europe and beyond, which the provider wasn’t capable of doing at the time.”

“Unlike our previous pick and pack specialist, which felt like an outsourced operation, Zendbox feels more like an extension of our team. Their onboarding process was spot on, and we rarely have any stock issues like we did in the past. The ability to raise a Goods Receiving Order (GRO) on Zendportal is also really useful and eliminates issues we had booking goods into stock with our previous eCommerce 3PL. We were looking to grow as a brand and we knew Zendbox could help with that.”

The partnership has restored the high-quality fulfilment experience that customers have come to expect when they order from the brand, allowing Awesome Supplements to concentrate on the next phase of their growth.

With the brand now shipping orders seamlessly and cost-effectively across Europe from a centralised UK location, Charlotte believes the collaborative approach from Zendbox is crucial for ensuring success with any further expansion plans.

She adds: “As a small team at Awesome Supplements, partnering with Zendbox means we never worry about the state of our stock or about orders going out on time. The order turnaround rate has always been very robust and, therefore, gives me a lot of confidence and peace-of-mind. Zendbox is a big fulfilment provider that’s got their act together. I trust their processes and the team is great.”

James Khoury, Founder & CEO of Zendbox, concluded: “Proactive, collaborative, and customer-centric support from Zendbox means Awesome Supplements benefits from a fulfilment solution that meets their needs at every stage of growth. This ensures the brand can better manage its supply chain and continuously fulfil its promises to customers with a fast, accurate and reliable service.”