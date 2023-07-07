GymEquipment.co.uk Partners with Premium Fitness Brand KLINK, Introducing Innovative Weight-Adjustable Dumbbell and Barbell Equipment

GymEquipment.co.uk, a specialist gym equipment supplier and home gym design consultancy based in the UK, is thrilled to announce its partnership with KLINK, bringing precision-engineered dumbbells and barbells to fitness enthusiasts.

Renowned for offering some of the most luxurious home gym equipment in the UK, GymEquipment.co.uk is proud to be the first UK stockist of KLINK’s groundbreaking design. The products incorporate the all-new patent-pending fitlok technology, allowing users to effortlessly adjust their load with a simple twist and click. This innovation is perfect for individuals who desire a versatile range of weights but face space limitations. KLINK has garnered significant popularity among luxury home studio owners and the superyacht industry.

Dumbbells are available in two weight ranges: 2-8kg and 8-20kg. The barbell, starting at 14kg, can be loaded up to 38kg.

Quality is a paramount consideration in KLINK’s product design. Crafted using CNC milling and pure stainless steel, their products are meticulously manufactured in the UK. Moreover, they can be customised with logos or branding, making them the ultimate bespoke gift.

Will Broome, Director at Gym Equipment Solutions, the parent company of GymEquipment.co.uk, shares, “We have long been aware that our customers often face space constraints when it comes to accommodating large racks of dumbbells and barbells. They also express a desire for a wide range of weights and a durable product that will stand the test of time. In KLINK, we believe we have discovered products that are truly innovative and meet our clients’ needs. What’s more, they are designed and manufactured right here in the UK.”

Nikita McCoy, Director at KLINK, expresses delight in partnering with GymEquipment.co.uk, stating, “We are thrilled to collaborate with GymEquipment.co.uk. It is a pleasure to work with a company that shares our commitment to delivering excellent quality equipment alongside unrivalled customer service. We are excited to combine our brands and continue serving the luxury sector.”

The collection will make its debut on GymEquipment.co.uk’s website on Monday, 10th July 2023, at midday. Fitness enthusiasts can look forward to experiencing the exceptional functionality and innovative design of KLINK’s weight-adjustable dumbbells and barbells, exclusively available through GymEquipment.co.uk.