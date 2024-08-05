Focused Personal Training Unveils Total Body Reset Plan and Marks Double Milestone

Focused Personal Training, located in a private studio in Southampton, is proudly celebrating its 5th anniversary with a series of significant achievements, including winning the prestigious Impact Award at Big Business Events. The studio has successfully transformed the lives of over 300 Southampton residents through its bespoke fitness coaching programmes.

Commencing the week of 12th August, Focused Personal Training is thrilled to launch a new 6-week Total Body Reset Plan designed to alleviate the mental burden of fitness. The programme aims to create a supportive community where participants can find like-minded individuals, countering the isolation often felt in gyms. At Focused Personal Training, successes are celebrated collectively, and common barriers are understood and addressed.

Participants begin with a one-to-one session to assess their current fitness levels and set out their goals and the steps required to achieve them. The focus is on achieving results quickly to maintain motivation, with a coach working with participants for three hours each week. Each participant receives a tailored plan for optimal results, ensuring they feel supported throughout the journey. Weekly coaching on behavioural changes related to health and fitness maximises results. At the end of the 6 weeks, participants have another one-to-one session to review their progress, celebrate their achievements, and develop a long-term plan.

Since its inception, Focused Personal Training has been committed to helping individuals overcome various health challenges, regain physical independence, rediscover their energy and confidence, and reclaim their ability to live life to the fullest. The studio’s Founder, Megan Batchelor, a seasoned competitive powerlifter and personal trainer with over a decade of experience, established the facility out of a deep passion for empowering individuals through strength and resilience.

Angie, a 44-year-old client from Shirley, shared her experience: “After nearly 4 years since stepping into a gym, surgery on both knees, and a baby, I was ready to give up on myself… but I decided to give personal training a go. By God, did I hit the right place?! In a matter of weeks training with the FPT team, I’m often in tears and utter shock at the changes I’m experiencing every day. I love the way my trainers adapt exercises to meet me at my level and implement various techniques to help me achieve what I didn’t think would be possible. The space is vibrant and does not intimidate; there is a sense of community with others who train with you. If you’re looking for motivation, professionalism, and fun, FPT has the best package!”

Despite the thriving community of dedicated individuals who support and inspire each other, Focused Personal Training faced significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. On 20th March 2020, the studio had to close its doors indefinitely due to the nationwide lockdown. Amid the uncertainty, the founder’s two sisters, both NHS doctors, were on the front lines, adding to the emotional toll of the period. Just two days into the lockdown, the founder received the news of her third pregnancy in three years, further intensifying the sense of an uncertain future.

The pandemic underscored the importance of social connection and highlighted the irreplaceable value of in-person workouts. Although the studio adapted by offering online coaching, it became clear that the essence of their mission lay in the power of community and shared physical experiences. The loyalty and support from the client community during this time were profoundly touching, demonstrating a collective resilience and commitment.

The global health crisis reinforced the critical need for physical resilience and proactive health management. Recognising the necessity to expand their reach and impact, the founder committed to growing both the team and her own leadership skills. This dedication has led to the recruitment of compassionate and experienced fitness coaches who share the mission of transforming lives through fitness.

In the three years following the final lockdown, Focused Personal Training has expanded its influence, growing from assisting dozens to hundreds of individuals in their journey towards improved health and quality of life. The studio continues to uphold the belief that fitness is about freedom—empowering people to live their lives with confidence, energy, and without limitations.

The Impact Award at Big Business Events is a testament to the studio’s significant contributions to the community and its unwavering commitment to making a difference. Focused Personal Training remains dedicated to fostering a supportive and vibrant community where fitness is not just a goal but a way of life. As the studio looks to the future, it aims to continue making a positive difference, one person at a time.

For more information, please contact Focused Personal Training at enquiries@focusedpt.co.uk, and follow them on Instagram and Facebook @focusedptuk.