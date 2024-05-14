Elevate Your Wellbeing This Mental Health Awareness Week

Mental Health Awareness Week 2024 invites each one of us to elevate our wellbeing. The week of 13 May to 19 May is packed with inspiration to engage in more exercise and enhance your movement for better mental health.

Making your wellbeing a priority is vital for enjoying life to its fullest. Engaging in positive actions and exploring new pursuits can boost your physical health and maintain your mental wellness.

Movement matters



Being physically active throughout the day is beneficial for your wellbeing. Getting into a habit of taking daily exercise creates chemical changes in the brain that have a positive impact on your mood. Movement also raises your self-esteem and makes you feel good about your body. It can also increase flexibility and strength, and elevate all-round fitness.

If you have a sedentary job or lifestyle, movement really matters. Sitting for lengthy periods of time every day can increase the risk of premature death. Activity that takes your step count to over 2,200 a day will help to reduce the health threat.

Instead of being a creature of comfort, get moving in the direction of better health. Walking, running and dancing are just a few of the many enjoyable ways that you can get active and upgrade your wellbeing via movement and exercise. You can also take up a sport, join a gym or follow a fun fitness routine at home.

Create meaningful connections



Creating positive connections is important for mental health and wellbeing. When you spend quality time with other people it can give you a sense of belonging, and boost self-worth and self-esteem. Sharing experiences can cultivate meaningfulness in relationships, and also help to establish a mutual and reciprocal support system.

Make a regular date to catch up with family and friends in person. Arrange a day out with someone you haven’t seen for a while, and enjoy sharing news and strengthening the bond of friendship. In the workplace, you can surprise a colleague by suggesting a great place to have lunch together.

Volunteering in your community offers additional wellbeing benefits. Not only will you be connecting with other people, you’ll also enjoy that undeniable joyful feeling that only comes with doing good deeds.

Try something new



Routine can often zap your feel-good vibes and energy. Switching things up is an excellent idea, if you want to upgrade your mental wellbeing. To build a sense of purpose, and elevate self-confidence and self-esteem, choose a new fun activity to enjoy during Mental Health Awareness Week.

Try enhancing your healthy eating, cooking and baking skills by experimenting in the kitchen. Give DIY or gardening a go, or explore a new passion or hobby. Learning a new language or a practical skill like plumbing, carpentry or sewing can also be richly rewarding in the long run.

If you’re curious about the esoteric arts, you can easily connect with an experienced reader on a psychic reading site. They can help you identify your own unique psychic gifts, as well as provide valuable insights about your destiny. A great psychic reading is an uplifting and empowering experience that can magically upgrade your emotional wellbeing instantly.

Live in the moment



Practicing mindfulness can help you enjoy life much more. Paying attention to the present moment improves your mental wellbeing by positively changing your outlook on life, as well as how you approach problems and challenges.

When you focus on living moment to moment, you gain a better understanding of yourself and the world around you. Your thoughts and feelings will also become clearer when you detach from distractions. You’ll additionally discover that you connect more deeply with your emotions, when you’re focused on just one thing at a time.

Become aware of your body and notice what a wonderful machine it is. Take a moment to thank it for all of the things that it does for you; for every movement of your limbs, for vision and speech, and for the emotions and sensations that you feel every day.

Focus on your breath, and allow it to cleanse and nourish your body with each intake and exhale. Sense your muscles releasing tension as you continue to breathe rhythmically, and feel life force energy flowing freely through your body, from head to toe. Visualise every cell in your body switching on like a fairy light, and relax and enjoy a moment of inner peace and upgraded wellbeing.