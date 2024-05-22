Celebrating Comfort and Style: Sara Davies MBE Champions ‘Joyful Strides for Wider Feet’ Campaign alongside Loyal Customers

Today marks the launch of ‘Joyful Strides for Wider Feet’ – a campaign aimed at raising awareness about the importance of foot health and style. Backed by the influential entrepreneur and philanthropist Sara Davies MBE, this campaign is set to reshape how people approach their footwear choices. It encourages understanding the true size of our feet, moving beyond the limited high street options, and realising the significant impact the right fit can have on our lives.
Studies reveal that a staggering 72% of people are wearing shoes that do not fit correctly, underscoring the urgent need for change in the industry. “Joyful Strides for Wider Feet” aims to tackle this issue directly by emphasising the importance of a proper shoe fit for all and celebrating the diversity in foot sizes across the UK.
Sara Davies MBE, known for her dynamic lifestyle and commitment to excellence, lends her voice to the campaign, sharing personal insights into the significance of comfortable and well-fitted shoes. From navigating the demands of entrepreneurship to cherishing moments with loved ones, Sara embodies the spirit of the “Joyful Strides for Wider Feet” movement.